Kriti Kharbanda Marks 15 Years In Cinema, Shares Heartfelt Message, Unheard Story

She made her foray into Bollywood with 'Raaz: The Reboot'. The actress shared: “Today I want to take this opportunity to thank me. The younger, naive, trusting, passionate, brave me. I'm here because of her today, because she could have given up. I know she wanted to when things got hard, but she didn't. She kept going. And I want to thank me for today. I'm so proud of the person I've become and I wouldn't change a thing about me.” “A big thank you to everyone who's been a part of this incredible journey. My family, my siblings, my husband and my friends, but most of all, the people who offered me work and believed in my talent, and the fans who kept me going with their love for me. Thank you for trusting me with entertaining you. Thank you for watching my movies and thank you for believing in me. Lots of love #kritikharbanda #15yearsofkritikharbanda", she concluded.