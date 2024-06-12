Art & Entertainment

Kriti Kharbanda Marks 15 Years In Cinema, Shares Heartfelt Message, Unheard Story

Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who is known for ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, ‘Karwaan’, ‘Housefull 4’ and others, has completed 15 years in cinema. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and penned a long note looking back at her journey.

Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who is known for ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, ‘Karwaan’, ‘Housefull 4’ and others, has completed 15 years in cinema. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and penned a long note looking back at her journey. She also shared an interesting story from the time when her Kannada film ‘Googly’ released.

The actress, who made her debut with the Telugu film 'Boni' in 2009, began her note as she wrote: "I've spent the last 15 years, pretty much the majority of my life, being an actor. What started out as a hobby, as a way to pay the bills and being recognised slowly grew into a passion! A passion that I didn't even know existed inside of me.”

She shared that during her journey, she grew as a human being and as an actor. Her deeper understanding of the business along the way brought more fascination with regard to the film industry for her. He further mentioned: “Today as I mark 15 years of being an actor, I want to share a story with you. I used to run a boutique with my mum since my teenage years. We used to shop, design and spend a lot of time picking up fabrics and what not. So a few days after the release of my Kannada movie, ‘Googly’ we were out in a mall.” When the actress entered the store everything was fine.

As she exited she realised there were hundreds of people outside the store. “I looked up and noticed people standing around the aisle and staring down at me. I didn't quite understand what was happening till the crowd started chanting ‘doctree doctree’. I couldn't believe my ears and my eyes! I was so overwhelmed, that I held my dad's arm and said, ‘parking main chalo pa, we need to leave’. That was the day I realised the power of cinema and our industry. I went from being a teenager, to an actor and eventually into a star all so quickly, I was afraid to blink. Soon after this, life changed,” she continued. In these 15 years, the actress has worked with some of the biggest stars of Indian cinema like Pawan Kalyan, Yash and others.

She made her foray into Bollywood with 'Raaz: The Reboot'. The actress shared: “Today I want to take this opportunity to thank me. The younger, naive, trusting, passionate, brave me. I'm here because of her today, because she could have given up. I know she wanted to when things got hard, but she didn't. She kept going. And I want to thank me for today. I'm so proud of the person I've become and I wouldn't change a thing about me.” “A big thank you to everyone who's been a part of this incredible journey. My family, my siblings, my husband and my friends, but most of all, the people who offered me work and believed in my talent, and the fans who kept me going with their love for me. Thank you for trusting me with entertaining you. Thank you for watching my movies and thank you for believing in me. Lots of love #kritikharbanda #15yearsofkritikharbanda", she concluded.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Rain Forecast For Pune, Thane
  2. UP Govt: Noida Airport Being Developed With Aspirations To Make It A Transit Hub Of Asia Pacific
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Accused Teen Driver's Remand Extended Till June 25
  4. Kerala CM Writes To EAM Jaishankar, Seeks Centre's Intervention In Kuwait Fire Incident
  5. J-K Police Issues Advisory, Urges Residents To Remain Vigilant About Suspicious Activities
Entertainment News
  1. Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha Seek Lord Shiva's Blessings At Kashi Vishwanath
  2. Neha Joshi's Father Has Been Her 'Greatest Strength During Moments Of Doubt'
  3. Martin Garrix Shares Picture With Arijit Singh, Hints At Potential Collaboration
  4. To Become 'Commander Karan Saxena', Gurmeet Choudhary Shunned Processed Foods
  5. Rani Chatterjee Reveals Her Biggest Inspiration And Why She Has A High-Protein Diet
Sports News
  1. Germany At Euro 2024: Ilkay Gundogan Relishing 'Huge Honour' To Lead GER At European Championships
  2. India All-Rounder Shardul Thakur Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery In London
  3. India Vs United States Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Giant-Killers USA Meet In-Form IND In New York
  4. Scotland At Euro 2024: Stranger Things Have Happened Says SCO's Lewis Morgan Ahead Of Germany Tie
  5. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Prediction, T20 World Cup Match 27: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Kuwait: Several Indians Among 41 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Launches Helpline Number
  2. Pause, Listen, Respond: How To Spot Stress Before It Takes Over
  3. Kansas City Couple Shocked To Find Their Million-Dollar Home Listed For $10,200 On Zillow
  4. J&K BJP Chief Slams Farooq Abdullah For Advocating Dialogue With Pakistan
  5. Russia Fires More Missiles And Drones At Ukraine Ahead Of Diplomatic Efforts To Stop The War
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Rain Forecast For Pune, Thane
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka