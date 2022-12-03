Konkona Sen Sharma Turns 43: 5 Films That Prove The Versatility Of National Award Recipient

Konkona Sen Sharma is known as one of the best actresses in her generation and time and again, she has proved her mettle on the silver screen in numerous films over the past two decades. As she turns 43 today, let's take a look at 5 of her best roles that proved how versatile she is as an actress.

Mr. and Mrs. Iyer (2002)

Konkona Sen Sharma played a Tamil Brahmin named Meenakshi Iyer in this drama, which was written and directed by Aparna Sen.The film captures her bus journey with her baby to meet her husband, and en route, she meets Raja Chowdhury, a Bengali Muslim wildlife photographer. The film then depicts how she gets drawn to him, despite communal disparity. Her role bagged her a National Film Award for Best Actress.

15 Park Avenue

The Aparna Sen directorial saw Konkona Sen Sharma playing the role of a schizophrenic. Meethi is on a quest to find her imaginary family that lives at 15 Park Avenue in Kolkata, whereas, in reality, she lives with her elder sister Anjali, played by Shabana Azmi, and an aging mother, played by Waheeda Rehman.

Lipstick under my Burkha

The Alankrita Shrivastava directorial revolves around the secret lives of four women in search of freedom. Konkona Sen Sharma plays the role of a burkha-clad wife in this black comedy, who hides her work as a saleswoman to maintain peace at home. She is a mother of three and her husband is abusive.

The movie was initially banned by the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC) but it was eventually in theatres. It received two nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Film (Critics) and Best Supporting Actress for Ratna Pathak.

Wake Up Sid

Konkana Sen Sharma co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor in this romantic comedy, directed by Ayan Mukerji. She played the role of Aisha, an aspiring writer from Kolkata, who meets Siddharth Mehra, a spoilt and selfish college student, and makes him learn the meaning of life and the importance of responsibility.

Page 3

As the ambitious journalist Madhvi, Konkona Sen Sharma beautifully depicted the turmoil that this field requires. Discovering the dark side of the film industry, witnessing a suicide attempt by her roommate and dealing with a closeted boyfriend, all leave a lot of scars on Madhvi's emotional quotient. Konkona shows the complexities in Madhvi's life in a compelling manner