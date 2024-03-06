Kirsten Dunst, best known for her performance as Mary Jane Watson in the 2002 ‘Spider-Man’ movie, is known for the impressive list of films that she has worked in. The actor was last seen in Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog.’ In a latest interview, she revealed why she prefers working with women filmmakers instead.
In a conversation with Marie Claire, Kirsten Dunst revealed that when she started her career her blonde hair could give male filmmakers a wrong message. She explained that her looks could make male directors believe that she wanted to work with them only because there was a chance that they could sleep with her. She highlighted how people's assumptions about her based on her appearance affected her professional interactions in the industry.
Dunst added that working with women directors like Jane Campion and Sofia Coppola allowed her to maintain a distance from male filmmakers. She said, “I saw the power in women very young. I think that's helped with...not needing male attention in my career. I think that's probably why I migrated to so many female directors at a younger age because I didn't want to feel that way.”
She also revealed why she was not seen in any movie after ‘The Power of the Dog.’ She mentioned that she was only getting sad roles. She said, “To be honest, that's been hard for me...because I need to feed myself. The hardest thing is being a mom and... not feeling like, I have nothing for myself. That's every mother — not just me. There's definitely less good roles for women my age.”
Dunst will next be seen in ‘Civil War.’ This dystopian action film will hit Indian cinemas on April 12.