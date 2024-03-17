'Kinds Of Kindness': Yorgos Lanthimos-Emma Stone's Next Collaboration To Release This Summer

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos have joined hands again. ‘Kinds of Kindness,’ a collaboration between the two, is set to premiere in theaters this summer, months after the release of their previous collaboration, the four-time Oscar winner ‘Poor Things.’
The studio that’s distributing the film, Searchlight Pictures, announced that the film is slated to hit the silver screens on June 21.
While the storyline and plot details have been heavily guarded, ‘Kinds of Kindness’ is an anthology movie that brings together Emma Stone with her ‘Poor Things’ co-stars Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley, alongside her ‘The Favourite’ co-actor Joe Alwyn. Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Hunter Schafer, and Mamoudou Athie complete the ensemble cast.
In ‘Kinds of Kindness,’ Lanthimos has co-written the script with Efthimis Filippou. Aside from directing it, he also takes on the role of producer alongside Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, and Kasia Malipan. Furthermore, it signifies yet another collaboration with Robbie Ryan, the cinematographer behind both ‘Poor Things’ and ‘The Favourite.’ Originally titled ‘And,’ the movie was filmed in New Orleans in late 2022.
Lanthimos provided a glimpse into the upcoming film during a British Film Institute event in January, where he revealed what the film might be all about. He disclosed that the movie comprises three distinct narratives and mentioned that the editing process was going on at that time.
While we don’t know what the movie has in store for us, being directed by Lanthimos, who is currently experiencing a streak of success, and starring Stone, who just bagged the Best Actress Award at the Oscars, it promises to be a thrilling experience.
Notably, ‘Kinds of Kindness’ marks the American actress and Greek director’s fifth time working together. Aside from this film, the two are also discussing working on a sixth project, which is poised to be a remake of the South Korean fantasy comedy ‘Save the Green Planet.’ However, an official update regarding this is highly-awaited.