'Kinds Of Kindness': Yorgos Lanthimos-Emma Stone's Next Collaboration To Release This Summer

In ‘Kinds of Kindness,’ Lanthimos has co-written the script with Efthimis Filippou. Aside from directing it, he also takes on the role of producer alongside Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, and Kasia Malipan. Furthermore, it signifies yet another collaboration with Robbie Ryan, the cinematographer behind both ‘Poor Things’ and ‘The Favourite.’ Originally titled ‘And,’ the movie was filmed in New Orleans in late 2022.