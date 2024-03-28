Kim Sae-ron Finally Reacts To Dating Rumours With 'Queen Of Tears' Star Kim Soo-hyun

Earlier this week, Kim Soo-hyun became entangled in a dating rumour when actress Kim Sae-ron shared a photo with both of them in it, cheek-to-cheek. Although she swiftly deleted the late-night Instagram Story, netizens were quick to grab screenshots and it had already circulated rapidly, igniting relationship controversy among the stars.
The ‘Queen of Tears’ actor’s agency was quick to dismiss the rumours, however, the actress remained silent for a while. On March 25, she told the media that she’s preparing her statement, and will soon announce it once she’s ready, explaining her side of the story.
However, on March 27, the ‘Bloodhounds’ actress took a step back and revealed to My Daily that she won’t be commenting on it at all. “I really thought hard to myself and I feel that it would help me to be silent. I will not be making a statement and will no longer comment.”
Her statement has stirred up the internet, and netizens don’t seem to be taking it too well. One said, “What is she hiding that she’s doing this for.” One more chimed in, “Why can’t she just say she posted on the wrong account.” There were many who claimed that she did it all to garner attention.
In fact, as per a close colleague of the actress, she posted the photo when she was going through a tough period, and that, there’s a “complicated story [behind the photo] that she can’t talk about,” as per Koreaboo.
While many have their own theories, YouTube reporter Lee Jin-ho held his own investigation and reached a conclusion, trying to determine her intentions behind uploading the said photo. “Kim Sae-ron is currently in a period of hiatus due to the mistake she made. And Kim Soo-hyun, who used to be in the same agency, is currently successful thanks to the new drama. It seems that Kim Sae-ron wanted to share a photo taken with Kim Soo-hyun, who is popular right now, to show off to her acquaintances,” he said, while adding, “According to her acquaintances, Kim Sae-ron impulsively posted the photo to show off how successful she was in the past.”
While there’s no proper reasoning behind her decision to refrain from releasing a statement, it could be to prevent further escalation amid the existing controversy. Similarly, the reason behind uploading the selfie remains unknown.