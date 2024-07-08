'Kill' Box Office Collection Day 3: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal’s Film Fares Decently Despite Competition From ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kill’, which is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under Sikhya Entertainment, has been facing tough competition from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. However, despite that, 'Kill' has managed to perform decently at the box office and as per Sacnilk, the film witnessed a 30 percent increase in its collection on Saturday, and earned Rs 2.8 crore. The film’s total domestic collection now stands at Rs 6.2 crore.