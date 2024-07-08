'Kill' Box Office Collection Day 3: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal’s Film Fares Decently Despite Competition From ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kill’, which is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under Sikhya Entertainment, has been facing tough competition from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. However, despite that, 'Kill' has managed to perform decently at the box office and as per Sacnilk, the film witnessed a 30 percent increase in its collection on Saturday, and earned Rs 2.8 crore. The film’s total domestic collection now stands at Rs 6.2 crore.
‘Kill’, which was released a week after Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, collected only Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day but went up to mint Rs 2.15 crore on Saturday. The film saw an increase in its collection on Sunday, but is yet to pass the crucial Monday test.
Meanwhile, before its release in India, ‘Kill’ had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, and became the second film to be selected for TIFF’s popular Midnight Madness category. Interestingly, ahead of its release, it was announced that American filmmaker Chad Stahelski, known for helming Hollywood blockbuster franchise John Wick, would bankroll the English-language remake of ‘Kill’, via his banner 87Eleven Entertainment for Lionsgate.
Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, ‘Kill’ stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in the lead, while Ashish Vidyarthi and Harsh Chhaya star in pivotal roles. The film’s story revolves around Indian Army commando Amrit (Lakshya) who finds his love in Tulika (Maniktala). However, the lovers find themselves trapped in a train taken over by Fani (Juyal) and his gang, who begin to kill the passengers.