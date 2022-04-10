Kids' Choice Awards 2022 Full List Of Winners: Billie Elish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS Win Big

Singer Olivia Rodrigo won two awards at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards on April 9. The 19-year old bagged awards in ‘Favourite Breakout Artist (music)’ and ‘Favourite Female TV star (kids)’ for ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’.

KidThe award show was co-hosted by iCarly fame Miranda Cosgrove and NFL fame Rob Gronkowski. It was held in Santa Monica, California.

Singer Billie Elish also won double at the awards in the categories ‘Favourite Song’ and ‘Favourite Album’. In three years, Elish has won ‘Favourite song’ for the second time. She took home to award for ‘Bad Guy’ two years ago. In the show started in 1987, Elish became the fifth artist to win two times in the category after Avril Lavigne, Beyonce, One Direction and Ariana Grande.

K-Pop band BTS took home the ‘Favourite group’ award for the third time in a row and tied with Black Eyed Pead, One Direction and Fifth Harmony as the three-time winners in the category.

Both Rodrigo and BTS thanked their fans via short video messages. Justin Bieber has won ‘Favourite Male Artist’ for five times, however, this year he lost it to Ed Sheeran.

Singer Adele took home ‘Favourite Global Music Star’ overcoming the last year’s winners BTS. Artists Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow performed their hits including ‘Pursuit of Happiness’’ and ‘Industry Baby’.

For the first time in history, Nickelodeon reported 1000 slimings including the hosts, musical performers and artists like Charlie Puth, Chance the Rapper and Westcott Elementary School in Chicago. However, Gronkowski was the most frequently slimed star on the night and proved that he is a good sport, according to Billboard.com. The show also had some teaser clips from upcoming films like ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ and ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’.

Here's the full winner’s list below:

Music Category:

Favourite Song - ‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Elish

Favourite Album - Happy Than Ever’ by Billie Elish

Favourite Female Artist - Ariana Grande

Favorite Male Artisit - Ed Sheeran

Favourite Music Group - BTS

Favourite Music Collaboration - ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

Favourite Breakout Artist - Olivia Rodrigo

Favourite Global Music Star - Adele (U.K)

Favourite Social Music Star - Dixie D’Amelio

Television Category:

Favourite Kids TV Show - ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

Favourite Family TV Show - ‘iCarly’

Favourite Reality Show - ‘America’s Got Talent’

Favourite Cartoon - ‘SpongeBob SquarePants'

Favourite Female TV Star (Kids) - Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’)

Favourite Male TV Star (Kids) - Joshua Bassett (Ricky, ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’)

Favourite Female TV Star (Family) - Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, ‘Icarly’)

Favourite Male TV Star (Family) - Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studio’s ‘Loki’)

Film Category:

Favourite Movie - ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Favourite Movie Actress - Zendaya (MJ, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and Chani, ‘Dune’)

Favourite Movie Actor - Tom Holland (Peter Parker/ Spider-Man, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Favourite Animated Movie - ‘Encanto’

Favourite Voice From An Animated Movie - Scarlett Johansson (Ash, ‘Sing 2’)

Other Categories:

Favourite Female Creator: Charli D’Amelio

Favourite Male Creator: Mr Beast

Favourite Female Sports Star: Chloe Kim

Favourite Male Sports Star: Tom Brady

Favourite Video Game: ‘Minecraft’