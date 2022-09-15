Kickstart Your Weekend With Potpourri Of Thrillers Ready To Give You Instant Goosebumps

The Thriller genre of films, in today's day and time, is one such that has been highly regarded by audiences consuming various kinds of languages. Some movies have even received accolades. So, if you are someone who likes watching thrillers, then here’s the list of some films that you can binge-watch throughout the weekend.

‘Yaanai’ (Zee5)

The film stars Arun Vijay, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Yogi Babu in lead roles. The film revolves around a family of four brothers whose lives turn upside down when one of the brothers is murdered by a close associate of the family. Further, the responsibility to protect the entire family has been taken up by Ravichandran (Arun Vijay) who at the same time falls in love with a girl. How Ravichandran can keep his family safe forms the plot of the film.

‘The Great Indian Murder’ (Disney+ Hotstar)

The series stars Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha, Brij Bhushan Yadav, Jatin Goswami, and Paoli Dam in leading roles. The plot of the series revolves around the assassination of Vicky Rai (Jatin Goswami), a prominent Industrialist and the investigation done by DCP Sudha Bharadwaj (Richa Chadha) and Suraj Yadav(Pratik Gandhi).

‘Typewriter’ (Netflix)

The series stars Purab Kohli, Sameer Kochhar and Palomi Ghosh in leading roles. The plot revolves around the curiosity of four kids who have been intrigued by the Bardez Villa, a dilapidated house infamous for housing a paranormal creature named The Ghost of Sultanpore however are unable to enter after a family had moved in. The mayhem the family and the entire town is compelled to face after the titular typewriter has been removed forms rest of the plot.

‘Tumbbad’ (Amazon Prime Video)

The film stars Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe and Rudra Soni in leading roles. The plot revolves around the creation of a temple of Hastar, a monstrous deity summoning whom could have disastrous consequences for the entire hamlet. How the entire village can save itself from the curse of the deity forms rest of the plot.

‘Gumnaam’ (Zee5)

The film is the Hindi dubbed version of a Telugu film named Ratsasan and stars Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda and Anupama Parameswaran in a leading role. The film revolves around Arun Kumar (Srinivas Sai Bellamkonda), a filmmaker turned police officer who has been assigned the responsibility of hunting down an emotional psychopath accused of committing gruesome murders in a city.

