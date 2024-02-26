Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film 'Yodha'. They have started promoting their film and both were in Jaipur, Rajasthan, recently for the launch of the film's first song, 'Zindagi Tere Naam'. The pics and videos from the event have gone viral on social media. In the videos, Sidharth and Raashii were seen interacting with the crowd at the promotional event and clicking selfies. But a particular video has caught everyone's attention where Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna were seen walking hand-in-hand. Sidharth is married to Kiara Advani and fans of the latter seem to be not happy with Raashii and Sidharth holding each other's hands. They expressed their anger on the comments section.