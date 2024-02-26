Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film 'Yodha'. They have started promoting their film and both were in Jaipur, Rajasthan, recently for the launch of the film's first song, 'Zindagi Tere Naam'. The pics and videos from the event have gone viral on social media. In the videos, Sidharth and Raashii were seen interacting with the crowd at the promotional event and clicking selfies. But a particular video has caught everyone's attention where Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna were seen walking hand-in-hand. Sidharth is married to Kiara Advani and fans of the latter seem to be not happy with Raashii and Sidharth holding each other's hands. They expressed their anger on the comments section.
Sidharth looked handsome in a grey T-shirt, olive green pants and a jacket while Raashii was in a ombre bodycon dress. Both looked great together.
Have a look at the video here.
An angry fan wrote, ''Why are they behaving like a married couple'' while another commented, ''He’s married why is he doing this?''. One user wrote, ''Why holding hand nd all publicly ?? She is just an co actor , onscreen is fine but not socially … not cool'', and one said, ''Why hold hands?''. Another upset fan commented, ''This is really not acceptable you’re married and holding someones hands like your own wife''.
Yodha's first song 'Zindagi Tere Naam' was released recently. The chemistry between Sidharth and Raashii was on point. The song has been crooned and composed by Vishal Mishra.
Sidharth Malhotra plays the lead in 'Yodha'. The teaser was unveiled recently that shows an intense scene where an aircraft packed passengers is hijacked. Sidharth's character, who plays a commando, comes to their rescue. The teaser shows Sidharth's character doing hand-to-hand combat with the terrorists. The film also stars Disha Patani, who plays a flight attendant, and Raashii Khanna works in the intelligence department. 'Yodha' trailer will be released on February 29.
Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, 'Yodha' is presented by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The action drama is all set to hit the screens on March 15, 2024.