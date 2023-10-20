Sunday, Oct 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Kiara Advani Opens Up On Playing Preeti In 'Kabir Singh': We Can't Cancel Everyone

Home Art & Entertainment

Kiara Advani Opens Up On Playing Preeti In 'Kabir Singh': We Can't Cancel Everyone

'Kabir Singh' starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani as leads. The film released in 2019 and created a lot of controversies.

Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor
Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Written By

Updated: 20 Oct 2023 9:48 am

Kiara Advani has been in the industry for nine years now and within this short span of her career, she has given some stellar performances in films like 'Fugly', 'Lust Stories', 'Guilty', 'Kabir Singh' and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' among others. 

Her role as Preeti in 'Kabir Singh' was very much talked about when the film released. In an interview with Femina, when she was asked about playing the character, she said she never plays a character that she doesn't like. If she doesn't like the character, then she won't do the movie. 'Kabir Singh' starred Shahid Kapoor as Kiara's on-screen boyfriend.

She added, ''We need to accept that there are all sorts of people. We can't cancel everyone.'' Kiara further said, "If Kabir Singh didn't start a conversation, that would be problematic. But it did, and that's a great thing. What we can do is grow from it. That is what matters.”

'Kabir Singh' released in 2019 and it was a blockbuster. From the dialogues to the songs, everything became a hit. Recently, Kiara and Shahid recreated the magic of the song 'Kaise Hua' for a stage show in Doha. They mesmerised the audience with their sizzling chemistry on stage as both recreated the magic of their characters Kabir and Preeti. 

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with Kartik Aaryan. She will be next seen with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'

Advertisement

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kiara Advani Kabir Singh

Related stories

Kiara Advani Enjoys Sindhi Food Made By 'Mama'

Kiara Advani Reveals Why Officers Told Sidharth Malhotra Not To Dust Off His Uniform During ‘Shershaah’ Shoot

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 Best Performances Of Mrs Sidharth Malhotra That You Must Watch

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read