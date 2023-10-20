Kiara Advani Opens Up On Playing Preeti In 'Kabir Singh': We Can't Cancel Everyone

Kiara Advani has been in the industry for nine years now and within this short span of her career, she has given some stellar performances in films like 'Fugly', 'Lust Stories', 'Guilty', 'Kabir Singh' and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' among others.

Her role as Preeti in 'Kabir Singh' was very much talked about when the film released. In an interview with Femina, when she was asked about playing the character, she said she never plays a character that she doesn't like. If she doesn't like the character, then she won't do the movie. 'Kabir Singh' starred Shahid Kapoor as Kiara's on-screen boyfriend.

She added, ''We need to accept that there are all sorts of people. We can't cancel everyone.'' Kiara further said, "If Kabir Singh didn't start a conversation, that would be problematic. But it did, and that's a great thing. What we can do is grow from it. That is what matters.”

'Kabir Singh' released in 2019 and it was a blockbuster. From the dialogues to the songs, everything became a hit. Recently, Kiara and Shahid recreated the magic of the song 'Kaise Hua' for a stage show in Doha. They mesmerised the audience with their sizzling chemistry on stage as both recreated the magic of their characters Kabir and Preeti.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with Kartik Aaryan. She will be next seen with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'