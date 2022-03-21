Monday, Mar 21, 2022
KGF Chapter 2: Yash Starrer's First Single 'Toofan' Released

Apart from Yash, 'KGF Chapter 2' will also star actors like Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj. The film is all set to release on April 14,

KGF Chapter 2: Yash Starrer's First Single 'Toofan' Released
Actor Yash in the film 'KGF.' Instagram

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 12:50 pm

'Toofan,' the first lyrical song from Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' is officially out. 'Toofan' song, with music by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Shabbir Ahamad, provides the viewers a look into Yash's character as 'Rocky bhai' in the film.

Yash released the newest song from his upcoming pan-India film 'KGF Chapter 2' on Monday, giving fans something to rejoice about. Take a peek at the song's video here:

The captivating musical video's climax will certainly strike a chord with all Yash fans. The first track from 'KGF 2' with its powerful and energetic beats perfectly complements the narrative of Rocky, who portrays the mythical warrior and battles against all odds to become victorious.

Following the box office triumph of 'KGF Chapter 1,' audiences are eager to see what's next. The second instalment of the blockbuster franchise has been creating a lot of buzz among fans since its announcement, thanks to its engaging plot and top-notch spectacular effects. 

Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj are among the cast members of the much-anticipated sequel.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films, one of India's leading production and distribution organisations, will show 'KGF Chapter 2' in north Indian markets. 

The sequel 'KGF Chapter 2' will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The movie’s trailer will be released on March 27, 2022.

Art & Entertainment Yash Sanjay Dutt Raveena Tandon Prakash Raj Kannada Cinema Kannada Actor Actor/Actress Kannada Industry Kannada Film Star India
