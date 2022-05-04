KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ added Rs. 18 crore to its collection on its third Tuesday, taking its total at Rs. 892 crores. It has become second biggest grosser in India overtaking ‘RRR’ that released in March, according to Pinkvilla. The Yash starrer ‘KGF’ is now just behind ‘Baahubali 2’. The film is expected to cross Rs. 900 crores benchmark today making it only the second film to reach the point.

Following are the Indian box office collections of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’:

Week 1 - Rs. 619 crores (8 days)

Week 2 - Rs. 197 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 10 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 16.50 crores

3rd Sunday - Rs. 21.50 crores

3rd Monday - Rs. 10 crores

3rd Tuesday - Rs. 18 crores

The film also gained significant benefit from the dismal performances of the other releases as it was the top collecting movie on Eid. As of the third week, the film has garnered over Rs. 76 crores in five days and has possibility of reaching Rs. 100 crores.

The territorial breakdown of the ‘KGF 2’ box office collection in India is as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 155.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 143 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 97.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 58 crores

North India - Rs. 438 crores

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ released on April 14 in India and stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in major roles.