The trailer for actor Akshay Kumar's film 'Bachchhan Pandey' was released on February 18th. Actors Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi star in the film as they begin on a journey to make a film about the deadly villain Bachchhan Pandey (played by Akshay Kumar).

The trailer mostly shows Bachchhan Pandey committing, often grisly, acts of violence in order to establish his status as the "Godfather" of the criminal underworld. Bhaves, Pandey's guru, is played by Pankaj Tripathi. Pandey killed his love interest Sophie (played by Jacqueline Fernandez), hints the 'Bachchhan Pandey' trailer.

Pandey imitates a sob tale for Kriti Sanon's character and then bursts out laughing, indicating that he is a gangster because he wants to be. Sanon and Warsi's characters appear to be in mortal danger at the end of the clip.

Nischay Kuttanda wrote 'Bachchhan Pandey,' and is directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Nadiadwala produced the picture, which is set to hit theatres on March 18th. Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, and Sanjay Mishra are among the cast members.

Here are the key takeaways from the film:

Akshay Kumar's Look

A screenshot from the trailer of the film.

Certainly, one of the eye-catching elements in the film is Akshay Kumar's character, with a stone eye and rugged clothing, Kumar to an extent gives the feel of a Daku Bachchan Pandey. The character detail to Kumar's character is commendable and definitely adds to a good movie-watching experience for the fans.

The Unique Genre

A screenshot from the film.

The film comes under the genre action-comedy. Some of the scenes in 'Bachchan Pandey' are just gruesome, with violence being a central theme of the film. At the same point of time, the trailer has some funny scenes with hilarious bits from Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Arshad Warsi that promise to keep the fans entertained. In the film, Kumar is seen as an anti-hero and gives a sappy vibe when he quips "he kills for fun", his character is definitely something that is rarely seen in Indian cinema.

Pankaj Tripathi's Comedy Timing

Pankaj Tripathi in 'Bachchhan Pandey'

Pankaj Tripathi is without a doubt a revelation on-screen with his near-perfect comic timing, no matter what role he plays, Pankaj Tripathi keeps the audience entertained. Similarly, in 'Bachchan Pandey's trailer, Tripathi is at his best and definitely takes up the plus points for the film.

Recreating 'Jigarthanda'

'Bachchan Pandey' is a remake of Siddharth and Bobby Simha starrer 'Jigarthanda.' 'Jigarthanda' won two National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actor for Bobby Simha and Best Editing for Vivek Harshan. The film featured actors like features Siddharth, Bobby Simha, and Lakshmi Menon. 'Jigarthanda' got a great review and the film was liked by the audience as well.

Stellar Cast

With Akshay Kumar in the lead role and Jacqueline Fernandez as her love interest, 'Bachchan Pandey' has some of the most outstanding performers. Arshad Warsi and Kriti Sanon also play key parts in the film. Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi's characters are the icing on the cake, providing the film with exceptional comic timing.