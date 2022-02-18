Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

5 Things Which Make The 'Bachchhan Pandey' Trailer Stand Out

The trailer for Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchhan Pandey' was released earlier today, from Akshay Kumar's look to the unique genre, here are the key takeaways from the film.

5 Things Which Make The 'Bachchhan Pandey' Trailer Stand Out
Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez in the film 'Bachchhan Pandey' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 8:22 pm

The trailer for actor Akshay Kumar's film 'Bachchhan Pandey' was released on February 18th. Actors Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi star in the film as they begin on a journey to make a film about the deadly villain Bachchhan Pandey (played by Akshay Kumar).

The trailer mostly shows Bachchhan Pandey committing, often grisly, acts of violence in order to establish his status as the "Godfather" of the criminal underworld. Bhaves, Pandey's guru, is played by Pankaj Tripathi. Pandey killed his love interest Sophie (played by Jacqueline Fernandez), hints the 'Bachchhan Pandey' trailer.

Related stories

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week

Before Akshay Kumar, Celebs Who’ve Refused To Be A Part Of Kapil Sharma’s Show

Akshay Kumar Refuses To Go On Kapil Sharma’s Show

Pandey imitates a sob tale for Kriti Sanon's character and then bursts out laughing, indicating that he is a gangster because he wants to be. Sanon and Warsi's characters appear to be in mortal danger at the end of the clip.

Nischay Kuttanda wrote 'Bachchhan Pandey,' and is directed by Farhad Samji. Sajid Nadiadwala produced the picture, which is set to hit theatres on March 18th. Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, and Sanjay Mishra are among the cast members.

Here are the key takeaways from the film:

Akshay Kumar's Look

A screenshot from the trailer of the film.A screenshot from the trailer of the film.

Certainly, one of the eye-catching elements in the film is Akshay Kumar's character, with a stone eye and rugged clothing, Kumar to an extent gives the feel of a Daku Bachchan Pandey. The character detail to Kumar's character is commendable and definitely adds to a good movie-watching experience for the fans.

The Unique Genre

A screenshot from the film.A screenshot from the film.

The film comes under the genre action-comedy. Some of the scenes in 'Bachchan Pandey' are just gruesome, with violence being a central theme of the film. At the same point of time, the trailer has some funny scenes with hilarious bits from Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Arshad Warsi that promise to keep the fans entertained. In the film, Kumar is seen as an anti-hero and gives a sappy vibe when he quips "he kills for fun", his character is definitely something that is rarely seen in Indian cinema.

Pankaj Tripathi's Comedy Timing 

Pankaj Tripathi in 'Bachchhan Pandey'Pankaj Tripathi in 'Bachchhan Pandey'

Pankaj Tripathi is without a doubt a revelation on-screen with his near-perfect comic timing, no matter what role he plays, Pankaj Tripathi keeps the audience entertained. Similarly, in 'Bachchan Pandey's trailer, Tripathi is at his best and definitely takes up the plus points for the film.

Recreating 'Jigarthanda'

'Bachchan Pandey' is a remake of Siddharth and Bobby Simha starrer 'Jigarthanda.' 'Jigarthanda' won two National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actor for Bobby Simha and Best Editing for Vivek Harshan. The film featured actors like features Siddharth, Bobby Simha, and Lakshmi Menon. 'Jigarthanda' got a great review and the film was liked by the audience as well.

Stellar Cast 

With Akshay Kumar in the lead role and Jacqueline Fernandez as her love interest, 'Bachchan Pandey' has some of the most outstanding performers. Arshad Warsi and Kriti Sanon also play key parts in the film. Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi's characters are the icing on the cake, providing the film with exceptional comic timing.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Pankaj Tripathi Akshay Kumar Arshad Warsi Bollywood Movies Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

From Saif Ali Khan to Shahid Kapoor, B-town fathers Who Took Time Off To Spend With Their Families To Welcome Little Ones

From Saif Ali Khan to Shahid Kapoor, B-town fathers Who Took Time Off To Spend With Their Families To Welcome Little Ones

Hostage-Thrillers That Are A Must Watch If You've Loved ‘A Thursday’

Madhuri Dixit Says Female-Centric Films Are No Longer Just About A Woman Taking Revenge

Rhea Chakraborty To Perform At Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Sangeet: Reports

Kangana Ranaut Responds To Allegations Of Harming 'Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Box-Office Collection

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases