Keshav Dhanraj To Get Married To Marcia D’Souza: Sanam Band Drummer To Get Hitched On Valentine’s Day

Sanam band drummer Keshav Dhanraj will be getting hitched finally to his longtime girlfriend Marcia D’Souza. The ceremony is set to take place this Valentine’s Day. The band issued a statement to the press which revealed that the ceremony will take place at an ocean-side venue in Mumbai’s Colaba area.
Talking of the wedding, Keshav Dhanraj said, “We will have a church wedding on February 14, followed by a fun reception in respect to Marcia’s culture. The details of the events planned will be a surprise for all our guests. But a lot of time and effort is going into planning a fun special day for everyone.”
As per reports, the couple registered their marriage last year in August. However, they wanted to make their formal wedding solemnised in front of God and therefore decided to wait for the special occasion of Valentine’s Day to get wed. They wanted to keep the ceremony ‘sweet and intimate’.
Talking of the same, Keshav Dhanraj said, “We are so excited and have been planning our dream wedding together. Some of our closest friends and family from different parts of India as well as from Canada, Australia, USA, Kuwait and Dubai will be joining us. We have decided to keep the guest list really small and intimate.”
For the unversed, Keshav Dhanraj and Marcia D’Souza have been dating for over 5 years now that they decided to take their relationship to the next level. Talking about how he proposed to Marcia D’Souza, Keshav Dhanraj reveals, “I started off by visiting her brothers and parents to ask for their blessings before planning a dream proposal that took me months to execute. I spent almost a month finding the perfect stone to go with the perfect ring. After which, a friend and I planned a magical surprise proposal in the tulip gardens of Amsterdam.”
Well, isn’t that romantic? We wish the couple a very happy married life ahead and hope to catch a glimpse of their dreamy wedding ceremony soon on Valentine’s Day.