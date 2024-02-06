Keshav Dhanraj To Get Married To Marcia D’Souza: Sanam Band Drummer To Get Hitched On Valentine’s Day

For the unversed, Keshav Dhanraj and Marcia D’Souza have been dating for over 5 years now that they decided to take their relationship to the next level. Talking about how he proposed to Marcia D’Souza, Keshav Dhanraj reveals, “I started off by visiting her brothers and parents to ask for their blessings before planning a dream proposal that took me months to execute. I spent almost a month finding the perfect stone to go with the perfect ring. After which, a friend and I planned a magical surprise proposal in the tulip gardens of Amsterdam.”