Kerala Actor Sarath Chandran Found Dead

Young Kerala actor Sarath Chandran was found dead on Friday, according to film industry sources.

Sarath Chandran
Sarath Chandran IANS

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 12:06 pm

Young Kerala actor Sarath Chandran was found dead on Friday, according to the film industry sources.

The 37-year-old actor shot into prominence with his film "Angamaly Diaries" and his other popular films included "Koode", "Oru Mexican Aparatha", to name a few.

Actor Antony Varghese shared an image of Sarath Chandran from "Angamaly Diaries" and wrote "RIP Brother."

The details of the death are awaited.

Hailing from Kochi, Sarath Chandran previously worked in an IT firm and also worked in film as a dubbing artist.

He made his acting debut in the Malayalam film industry with the film "Aneesya".

[With Inputs From IANS]

Art & Entertainment Sarath Chandran Celebrity Death Angamaly Diaries Koode Oru Mexican Aparatha Antony Varghese Malayalam Actor
