Kartik- Kiara's Musical Love Story 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' To Release Next Year In June

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', a musical lovestory, is all set to hit the screens on June 29, 2023.

Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani
Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 6:34 pm

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' brings Kartik and Kiara together for the second time after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' brings Kartik and Kiara together for the second time after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Details related to 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', which also marks a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures, are still kept under wraps.

Kartik also has 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India' and an untitled project by Kabir Khan in his pipeline.

Kiara, whose latest release is 'JugJugg Jeeyo', will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in 'Govinda Naam Mera'.

