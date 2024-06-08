Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Kartik Aaryan shared a before and after picture that showed how he transformed his body for ‘Chandu Champion.’ The actor mentioned that it took him one and a half years to get the body that was required for the role. He mentioned how he reduced his body fat from 39 percent to just 7 percent. The actor wrote, “From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat!! From being an ‘insomniac’ to turning into a ‘fitness enthusiast’, it’s surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Mr Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further instilled the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it...nothing is impossible.”