Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation For 'Chandu Champion' Has Left Netizens In Shock - Check Pics Inside

Kartik Aaryan shared before and after pictures of his physical transformation for 'Chandu Champion.' Fans are in awe of his dedication.

X
Kartik Aaryan for 'Chandu Champion' Photo: X
info_icon

After delivering a slew of hits in the comedy and romantic genre, Kartik Aaryan is dipping his toes in a sports biopic movie. The actor is gearing up for the release of ‘Chandu Champion’ where he will be playing the role of India’s first Paralympics gold medallist – Murlikant Petkar. He underwent a massive physical transformation for the role. In a recent social media post, the actor shared his drastic physical transformation, and fans are in awe of his dedication.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Kartik Aaryan shared a before and after picture that showed how he transformed his body for ‘Chandu Champion.’ The actor mentioned that it took him one and a half years to get the body that was required for the role. He mentioned how he reduced his body fat from 39 percent to just 7 percent. The actor wrote, “From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat!! From being an ‘insomniac’ to turning into a ‘fitness enthusiast’, it’s surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Mr Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further instilled the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it...nothing is impossible.”

Take a look at the picture shared by Aaryan here.

The actor mentioned how his mother would previously ask him to visit the gym. He stated that now his mother asks him to come back from the gym. He continued, “Pehle mummy kehti thi, ‘beta gym jao’ lekin aaj kal haalaat aise hain ki unhe call karke bolna padta hai, ‘beta gym se vapas aa jao.” The post has fetched over 5.4K likes and 226.5K views. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “THIS IS REAL TRANSFORMATION. No editing, no Photoshop, no drama, just hard work.” A second fan said, “Amazing transformation! Respect.” A third fan mentioned, “Aamir Khan taught me this is what great actors do, don't get me wrong, Ranbir and Ranveer are great actors but for me, Kartik Aaryan is the greatest actor of his generation.”

Helmed by Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set to release in theatres on June 14.

