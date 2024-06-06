Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion

The filmmaker further asserted how OTT is a large part of the revenue, and in every case, maybe the recovery is not happening the way it used to. Kabir, whose last film was 2021's multi-starrer sports drama ‘’83’, added that everyone in Bollywood needs to be on the same page to decide how costs can be controlled. "Nobody wants to cut down the money that's being spent on things you see on screen. So, the question comes about the money that comes through the staff fees, which, of course, is a large amount of the budget,” he said.