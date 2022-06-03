Actor Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut in the 2011 film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama.' He has been entertaining his fans with his films since his debut. The actor is now enjoying the success of his latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. When asked, the actor says that while he believes strongly in the institution of marriage, right now his focus is somewhere else.

Kartik, 31, is currently one of the country's most eligible bachelors. Recently, in an interview with Filmfare, Aaryan opened up about his thoughts on marriage and said that he "believes in the institution of marriage."

He further added, "But right now, I am married to my job now and I would like to stay focused on the same. The ingredients of marriage for me are love, trust, and commitment, and I am putting all of that into my work right now, and I am glad that it is giving the same back to me."

The actor also believes he is "pure at heart." He added, "I am glad to have so much love from my family and fans, but as far as the romantic side is concerned, I feel that happens on its own and it always has a new take on it."

On a professional front, he has many projects lined up - Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada', Shashanka Ghosh's 'Freddy', Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India'.