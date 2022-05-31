Kartik Aaryan Quashes Reports Of His Fee Hike Post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Crossing Rs 100 Crore

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been riding high on the success of his recent horror-comedy flick, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' with his co-stars, actresses Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film has already surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box-office in its second week. According to a recent media claim, Aaryan has increased his pay to Rs. 35-40 crore per film following the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.
The actor has now responded to the story, denying the reports of a salary increase.
Promotion hua hai life mein— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 30, 2022
Increment nahi 😂
Baseless 🙏🏻 https://t.co/qQ3xFYREgr
On Sunday, the actor thanked his fans for their support as the film passed the Rs 100-crore mark. He shared a snapshot of himself beaming with excitement on his social media account.
100 crore wali smile 😊🙏❤️ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/dDobk4XJpu— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 29, 2022
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', directed by filmmaker Anees Bazmee, also stars Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, Milind Gunaji, and Karmveer Choudhary in supporting roles. It is a standalone sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's successful film of the same name that was made in 2007.