Kartik Aaryan Quashes Reports Of His Fee Hike Post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Crossing Rs 100 Crore

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been riding high on the success of his recent horror-comedy flick, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' with his co-stars, actresses Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film has already surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box-office in its second week. According to a recent media claim, Aaryan has increased his pay to Rs. 35-40 crore per film following the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

The actor has now responded to the story, denying the reports of a salary increase.

Promotion hua hai life mein

Increment nahi 😂

Baseless 🙏🏻 https://t.co/qQ3xFYREgr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 30, 2022

On Sunday, the actor thanked his fans for their support as the film passed the Rs 100-crore mark. He shared a snapshot of himself beaming with excitement on his social media account.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', directed by filmmaker Anees Bazmee, also stars Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, Milind Gunaji, and Karmveer Choudhary in supporting roles. It is a standalone sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's successful film of the same name that was made in 2007.