Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Comparison With Akshay Kumar

The sequel, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Kartik Aaryan playing a character similar to Akshay Kumar's. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Comparison With Akshay Kumar
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 8:43 pm

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday said he loved actor Akshay Kumar in 2007 release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and hopes the audience doesn't compare his performance with the superstar's when they watch the upcoming sequel of the 2007 blockbuster.

Related stories

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer Review: Less On Horror And Comedy, Just High On Kartik Aaryan

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Teaser: Kartik Aaryan Steps Into Akshay Kumar's Shoes For This Horror Comedy

Kartik Aaryan Finally Opens Up On Whether Someone In Bollywood Is Harassing Him

Aaryan was speaking at the trailer launch event of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' here. The film is a follow-up to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Kumar as a psychiatrist tasked with uncovering the truth of an ancestral palace believed to be haunted.

The sequel, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Aaryan playing a character similar to Kumar's. 

Asked if he was under pressure to headline the sequel considering the impact of Kumar's performance on pop culture, the 'Dhamaka' star said he didn't "want to do that comparison".

"Because they're too big a shoe to fill. I loved him in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', I have grown up watching his films so it's better if one doesn't compare. We have tried to do our best here," Aaryan told reporters.

While the original film was a psychological horror-comedy, the sequel appears to be a straightforward ghost story with elements of humour. 

In the trailer, the makers have also tapped into current pop culture references including reality show 'Bigg Boss', Hollywood horror hit 'The Sixth Sense' and social media. 

"Donald Trump ke tweet aur chudailon ke feet hamesha ulte hee hote hain," says Aaryan's character referring to how former US President Donald Trump's tweets and a witch's feet are always twisted. 

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has retained some key elements of the original for nostalgia value, but ultimately it is a new universe, pointed out Aaryan. 

"We have taken that world (of the previous film) but everything else is new, of our own. I hope people will love it in its own new dynamic world that we have created with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Comparisons will be there, but I hope people remember this film for its own," he added.

The film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani, who the makers teased in the trailer may star as Manjulika, here referred to as an infamous witch as opposed to the legendary classical dancer according to folklore in the first 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Advani said the new movie is part of the franchise but "not a remake".

"... So I'm not really playing that character, yes there is a Manjulika. But I can't give away the suspense of the film. They were the inspiration and we've tried to do our best for these characters that Bazmee sir has written for us," the "Shershaah" star added. 

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

The film, written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, is scheduled to be released on May 20.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kartik Aaryan Tabu Kiara Advani Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Film Industry Film Film Actor Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Seven Ropeway Projects Worth Rs 3,232 Crore To Be Built In Himachal Pradesh Under Parvatmala Yojana

Seven Ropeway Projects Worth Rs 3,232 Crore To Be Built In Himachal Pradesh Under Parvatmala Yojana

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again