Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Start Working On Sajid Nadiadwala’s 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has started working on his next movie 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. The 31-year-old will be once again seen alongside his 'Bhool Bulaiyaa 2 'co-star Kiara Advani in the upcoming film, slated to hit theatres on June 29, 2023.

“Shubhaarambh #SatyapremKiKatha Ganpati Bappa Moriya,” Kartik wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of him taking blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala, Satyaprem Ki Katha is billed as a soulful musical love saga. The film is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal.

Kartik has emerged as one of the most bankable stars in the Hindi film industry in the year 2022 following the success of his horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film grossed over Rs 260 crore worldwide, becoming one of the most successful Bollywood films of the year.

Kartik also has 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India' and an untitled project by Kabir Khan in his pipeline. Kiara, whose latest release is 'JugJugg Jeeyo', will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in 'Govinda Naam Mera'.