Popular filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is known for making family-oriented romantic films. The director has delivered some of the most iconic films in Bollywood, such as ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, ‘Vivaah’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, and ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ to name a few. For his last directorial, he moved away from this genre and made ‘Uunchai’ which worked well. A recent report has revealed that the director wants to make a family film once again and is currently in talks with Kartik Aaryan.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sooraj Barjatya has started to look for faces for his next directorial. The movie is set to revolve around nuclear families. The report mentioned that the director has started talking to Kartik Aaryan to play the lead role in this film. The director was on the lookout for an actor who would bring out the innocence of Prem. The report quoted a source close to the development who said, “Sooraj Barjatya is on the lookout for an actor who brings in a sense of innocence on the screen and feels that Kartik has it in him to be the new-age on-screen Prem. Things are in a very preliminary stage at this point in time.”
The filmmaker has met the actor once and is keen on taking him on board. However, the next meeting will be organized after the release of Aaryan’s latest film. The source continued, “Kartik has heard the idea and is interested in doing the film, however, is waiting to hear the complete script before signing the dotted lines. There will be a clear picture of the casting of Sooraj Barjatya’s next by mid-July, once the full-fledged narration takes place.”
Earlier, Barjatya was all set to reunite with Salman Khan for ‘Prem Ki Shaadi.’ However, Khan removed himself from the project because he was not keen on doing romantic roles. It is unclear if Aaryan has been roped in for this film or an entirely new project. On the work front, Aaryan is gearing up for the release of ‘Chandu Champion’ which is set to release in cinemas on June 14.