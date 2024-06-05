According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sooraj Barjatya has started to look for faces for his next directorial. The movie is set to revolve around nuclear families. The report mentioned that the director has started talking to Kartik Aaryan to play the lead role in this film. The director was on the lookout for an actor who would bring out the innocence of Prem. The report quoted a source close to the development who said, “Sooraj Barjatya is on the lookout for an actor who brings in a sense of innocence on the screen and feels that Kartik has it in him to be the new-age on-screen Prem. Things are in a very preliminary stage at this point in time.”