Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan In Talks To Play Prem In Sooraj Barjatya's Upcoming Directorial? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Sooraj Barjatya is in talks with Kartik Aaryan for his next directorial. Here's what we know so far.

Instagram
Kartik Aaryan, Sooraj Barjatya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is known for making family-oriented romantic films. The director has delivered some of the most iconic films in Bollywood, such as ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, ‘Vivaah’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, and ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ to name a few. For his last directorial, he moved away from this genre and made ‘Uunchai’ which worked well. A recent report has revealed that the director wants to make a family film once again and is currently in talks with Kartik Aaryan.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sooraj Barjatya has started to look for faces for his next directorial. The movie is set to revolve around nuclear families. The report mentioned that the director has started talking to Kartik Aaryan to play the lead role in this film. The director was on the lookout for an actor who would bring out the innocence of Prem. The report quoted a source close to the development who said, “Sooraj Barjatya is on the lookout for an actor who brings in a sense of innocence on the screen and feels that Kartik has it in him to be the new-age on-screen Prem. Things are in a very preliminary stage at this point in time.”

The filmmaker has met the actor once and is keen on taking him on board. However, the next meeting will be organized after the release of Aaryan’s latest film. The source continued, “Kartik has heard the idea and is interested in doing the film, however, is waiting to hear the complete script before signing the dotted lines. There will be a clear picture of the casting of Sooraj Barjatya’s next by mid-July, once the full-fledged narration takes place.”

Earlier, Barjatya was all set to reunite with Salman Khan for ‘Prem Ki Shaadi.’ However, Khan removed himself from the project because he was not keen on doing romantic roles. It is unclear if Aaryan has been roped in for this film or an entirely new project. On the work front, Aaryan is gearing up for the release of ‘Chandu Champion’ which is set to release in cinemas on June 14.  

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nine Naxalites Held In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  2. MP: Rail Employee, Wife Jump Before Moving Train With 2 Children
  3. Uttarkashi: Four Trekkers Die On Way To Sahastratal, 18 Stranded
  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Eye 7 Hospital In Delhi's Lajpat Nagar
  5. PM Launches Tree Plantation Campaign On World Environment Day
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Game Mode On As Kapil Sharma Welcomes Mary Kom, Sania Mirza And Saina Nehwal
  2. 'GOAT' Director Venkat Prabhu CONFIRMS Brother Premgi's Wedding; Here's When He Is Getting Married
  3. Kartik Aaryan In Talks To Play Prem In Sooraj Barjatya's Upcoming Directorial? Here's What We Know
  4. Lady Gaga Quashes Rumours Of Her Pregnancy After Pictures From Her Sister's Wedding Go Viral
  5. Aamir Ali Reacts To Sanjeeda Shaikh's 'Demotivating Partner' Comment: Washing Dirty Linen In Public Is Not My Class
Sports News
  1. PNG Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Match 9: Three Key Battles To Look Out For
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  3. India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Preview: Sunil Chhetri's Last Dance
  4. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: Debutants UGA To Hunt For Victory Against PNG
  5. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 9: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. US Flies B-1B Bomber For 1st Precision Bombing Drill In 7 Years As Tensions Simmer With North Korea
  2. As Israel Nears Decision On Border Offensive With Lebanon, Hezbollah Says 'Ready For All Out War'
  3. Rights Group Claims Israel Has Hit Residential Buildings With White Phosphorous In Lebanon
  4. Slovenia Recognises A Palestinian State, New Fighting Flares In Central Gaza
  5. India Elections 2024: Result Day Comes With Many Shocks And Surprises
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Modi Meets Murmu To Stake Claim For Govt; Oath-Taking Likely On June 8