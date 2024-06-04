Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Flaunts His Washboard Abs As He Does ‘Weight-Lifted Pull Ups’

Actor Kartik Aaryan flaunted his well-chiselled physique as he did ‘weight-lifted pull-ups’ during his gym workout. Kartik took to Instagram and shared a video of his workout.

Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan Photo: X
info_icon

In the clip, he is seen doing pull-ups with 15 kg of weight tied around his waist. The actor captioned it: “Weight-lifted push ups ke baad weight-lifted pull ups.” Talking about his work, Kartik, who is fondly called the chocolate boy of Bollywood by his fans, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion', directed by Kabir Khan.

In the film, Kartik plays Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. The biographical sports drama is set to release on June 14. Kartik began his career with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' in 2011 and gained the spotlight with the blockbuster 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. His next project is 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Tripti Dimrii, the third instalment in the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise. The first film, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel. The second instalment of the horror comedy film, released in 2022, starred Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani.

