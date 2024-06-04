Kartik Aaryan Flaunts His Washboard Abs As He Does ‘Weight-Lifted Pull Ups’

In the film, Kartik plays Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. The biographical sports drama is set to release on June 14. Kartik began his career with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' in 2011 and gained the spotlight with the blockbuster 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. His next project is 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Tripti Dimrii, the third instalment in the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise. The first film, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel. The second instalment of the horror comedy film, released in 2022, starred Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani.