Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Moved To Tears By Film '777 Charlie'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was in tears after watching Rakshit Shetty starrer movie ‘777 Charlie’. According to the film crew, the movie written and directed by Kiranraj K, is about a dog entering into the life of the protagonist, who is stuck in a rut with his negative and lonely lifestyle, and giving him a new perspective on it.

Complimenting the emotional storyline of the movie and its screenplay, Bommai after watching it on Monday night said, "Rakshit Shetty's character and his acting is superb, it is not easy to play this character. Acting by complementing the feelings of Charlie (the dog) and stitching both emotions is superb."

"... this film 100 per cent synchronises with emotions, especially the emotion of a dog, which expresses its emotions through eyes...the film is superb and every one should watch ... I always say it is unconditional love, which is pure. This cinema has brought out purity in love through Rakshit Shetty and Charlie," said the CM who broke down, his voice choking.

The team of ‘777 Charlie’ released a tweet with a video where CM can be seen constantly wiping tears watching the movie, also complementing Shetty and Kiranraj.

We run out of words to express our gratitude. We are beyond grateful to see Shri. @BSBommai , honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka accept our film with so much love ✨♥️ pic.twitter.com/cTqL8zWBbb — 777 Charlie (@777CharlieMovie) June 14, 2022

Last year, videos and pictures of Bommai flanked by family members bidding farewell to his dog ‘Sunny’ by reaching down to kiss, just ahead of the pet’s last rites were to be performed, and wiping his eyes with a handkerchief, had gone viral on social media.

It was on July 12, 2021, when he was the Home Minister. He took over as CM, a few days later on July 28. Bommai is often seen affectionately caressing and kissing cows after performing 'Gau Puja', wherever he goes.

Expressing joy over the Chief Minister watching his movie, Shetty in Bommai's presence said, "from the day the movie was ready we were trying to (get him to watch it). As we had seen videos about his affection and love for animals, especially dogs.."

Having seen his reaction to the loss of his pet dog, our team was sure that he would like this movie, he added. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh, had accompanied Bommai to watch the movie.

'777 Charlie' was released in cinemas worldwide on June 10.

[With Inputs From PTI]