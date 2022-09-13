Kareena Kapoor Shares Screen Space For The First Time With Neetu Kapoor, Says ‘When You Shoot With Family’

Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are both not only fine actresses but they also belong to the first family of Bollywood, The Kapoors. Despite being in the acting business, they have been stars of their respective generations and hence, have never shared screen space together.

However, recently, the two ladies got a chance to do so and the aunt-niece shared the news of their first project together on social media, thereby announcing it to their followers.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie with Neetu. She captioned the photo as, “When you shoot with family…”. Neetu reposted the story and wrote “Loveee her.” She shared another photo and captioned it as, “This shot is more important than the asli (real) shot.”

Not just that, Neetu also shared another picture and they were spotted relishing their food in true Kapoor fashion.

Neetu’s late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, and Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor are real brothers. They both are sons of late filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu recently made her comeback with Dharma Productions’ ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo.’ Neetu stopped acting after tying the knot with Rishi Kapoor in 1980. In the 2000s, she did a few projects with her late husband, including ‘Do Dooni Chaar’, ‘Besharam’ apart from cameos in ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. She was also one of the judges on Colors’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’.

Kareena, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She also has Hansal Mehta’s next, which marks her debut as a producer.