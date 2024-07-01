Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer 'The Buckingham Murders' Gets A Release Date

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'The Buckingham Murders' which is directed by Hansal Mehta, is all set to arrive in theatres on September 13.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'The Buckingham Murders' Release Date Photo: Instagram
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'The Buckingham Murders' has been creating a lot of buzz since its announcement. The Hansal Mehta directorial has got a release date. It is all set to arrive in theatres on September 13. The murder mystery marks Kareena's first film as a co-producer.

The makers today announced the release date of the 'The Buckingham Murders' with two intriguing posters. In the first poster, Kareena is seen giving an intense look and in the second poster, she is seen captured by some men. 

''We're thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theatres on 13th September 2024. Directed by @hansalmehta and starring @kareenakapoorkhanv (sic),” the makers wrote.

Apart from Kareena, the film also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It has been presented by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in association with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahana Films and TBM Films.

'The Buckingham Murders' was screened at the BFI London Film Festival 2023. It received a lot of appreciation there. It was also the first film to open at the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023.

Earlier, during a discussion on Netflix’s The Actors’ Roundtable 2023, Kareena Kapoor opened up about her role in the upcoming flick. She revealed that her character is a grieving mother in it. The opening scene is of a tragic incident where her character’s child is shot, which leads her to be a detective. She flees from her hometown and goes to another where she gets embroiled in the complexities of the case assigned to her.

She said for the first time she played a detective and loved playing the part. Bebo also called herself a huge fan of crime drama. However, The 'Jaane Jaan' actress admitted that ''playing the role was difficult since the character’s grief made her uncomfortable it also gave her a lot of joy to play it''.

She called it a career-defining role for her and one of her best characters. Kareerna also revealed that she asked Hansal Mehta to make it a four-part series as she didn't want to let go of her character.

