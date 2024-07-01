Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer 'The Buckingham Murders' Gets A Release Date

Earlier, during a discussion on Netflix’s The Actors’ Roundtable 2023, Kareena Kapoor opened up about her role in the upcoming flick. She revealed that her character is a grieving mother in it. The opening scene is of a tragic incident where her character’s child is shot, which leads her to be a detective. She flees from her hometown and goes to another where she gets embroiled in the complexities of the case assigned to her.