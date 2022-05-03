Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla's Outfit Gets Praised By Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla stunned the red carpet of Met Gala 2022 with her dress having an Indian touch to it. While sticking to the ‘gilded glamour’ theme she rocked a golden saree with bustier and ornate jewellery. She won praises from Hollywood, but her friends from Bollywood are no less.

Her golden look was designed by Sabyasachi and the house of Schiaparelli and is on a praise-earning spree on social media. Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora who all are close with Poonawalla took to their Instagram to praise her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "The one and only. Ufffff. Love love love (sic),” and added red heart emojis. Karisma Kapoor used golden letters to express her love for Poonwalla’s look. Malaika Arora also shared Poonawalla’s picture and commented on it.

Kareena's Instagram Story Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

Malaika's Instagram Story Instagram/ @malaikaaroraofficial

Karisma's Instagram Story Instagram/ @therealkarismakapoor

Amrita's Instagram Story Instagram/ @amuaroraofficial

All of the girls had come together last month for a get-together which was also attended by designer Manish Malhotra. Malaika Arora, however, couldn’t make it because she was recovering from the accident she had been in. Poonawalla had also joined the Kapoor sisters on their Maldive holiday in March.