Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla's Outfit Gets Praised By Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla received a lot of love and praise from her Bollywood friends for her stunning look at the Met Gala 2022.

Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla's Outfit Gets Praised By Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others
Natasha Poonawalla Instagram/ @natasha.poonawalla

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 May 2022 7:58 pm

Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla stunned the red carpet of Met Gala 2022 with her dress having an Indian touch to it. While sticking to the ‘gilded glamour’ theme she rocked a golden saree with bustier and ornate jewellery. She won praises from Hollywood, but her friends from Bollywood are no less. 

Related stories

Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla Represents India In A Sabyasachi Saree

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor And Other Celebs Congratulate The Newlyweds

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Having Kids Has Not Changed The Way I Analyse Scripts

Her golden look was designed by Sabyasachi and the house of Schiaparelli and is on a praise-earning spree on social media. Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora who all are close with Poonawalla took to their Instagram to praise her. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "The one and only. Ufffff. Love love love (sic),” and added red heart emojis. Karisma Kapoor used golden letters to express her love for Poonwalla’s look. Malaika Arora also shared Poonawalla’s picture and commented on it. 

Kareena's Instagram Story
Kareena's Instagram Story Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan
Malaika's Instagram Story
Malaika's Instagram Story Instagram/ @malaikaaroraofficial
Karisma's Instagram Story
Karisma's Instagram Story Instagram/ @therealkarismakapoor
Amrita's Instagram Story
Amrita's Instagram Story Instagram/ @amuaroraofficial

All of the girls had come together last month for a get-together which was also attended by designer Manish Malhotra. Malaika Arora, however, couldn’t make it because she was recovering from the accident she had been in. Poonawalla had also joined the Kapoor sisters on their Maldive holiday in March.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Natasha Poonawalla Natasha Poonawalla Met Gala 2022 Natasha Poonawalla Outfit Sabyasachi Saree Natasha Poonawalla Met Gala Met Gala 2022 Kareena Kapoor Khan Karisma Kapoor Malaika Arora Amrita Arora Natasha Poonawalla New York
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Jain University Clinches KIUG 2022 Crown

Jain University Clinches KIUG 2022 Crown

Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid's Outfit Becomes A Goldmine For Hilarious Memes

Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid's Outfit Becomes A Goldmine For Hilarious Memes