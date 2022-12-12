Karanvir Sharma: People Say That Lady Luck Really Works Like A Miracle, I Believe For Me, It Will Always Be My Mother

'Rabb Se Hai Dua' actor Karanvir Sharma is seen as Haider in the show, who is very close to his mother and the actor shared that in real life too he is very close to his mother and she is his 'lady luck'.

He said: "Just like my character in the show, I am really close to my mother in real life as well. She is my go-to person for everything, including personal and professional advice. My mother has been my pillar of strength since the beginning of my career. She has been there for me in all my ups and downs of life, be it professional or personal, hence the credit for who and where I am today, goes to my mother."

"People say that lady luck really works like a miracle in every man's life, and I believe for me, it will always be my mother above everyone else," he adds.

Karanvir has been part of several TV shows and films including 'Siyaasat', 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani', 'Zid', 'Blank', 'A Thursday', and many more.

While talking about his mother, he added that one woman he would like to date is his mother.

"So, the woman I would like to take on a date is my mother. She is one of the reasons I said a 'Yes' to the show, 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', and it truly makes me happy to see how proud she is of me and everything that I have achieved this far," he added.

'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs on Zee TV.