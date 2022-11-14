Karan Veer Mehra: Today There’s A Rat Race For Success Rather Than Any Interest In What Is Happening In Society

They say the thrill of live performances are unmeasurable, the connection the characters build with their audiences, the syncing of the pulses and heart beats in intense situations, the tears that roll down together, the oneness the audience and the actor feel during the live plays are unmatchable. Tata Play Theatre’s ‘Har Din Naya Drama’ that showcases 30 plays for 30 days, every day at 8 PM lets the viewers experience the same thrill.

Under the current offering Tata Play will be showcasing, ‘Lights Out’ an English teleplay featuring talented and critically acclaimed Indian actors like Karan Veer Mehra, Sandhya Mridul, Ninad Kamat, Smriti Kalra and more. This reverberating story revolves around the life of Bhaskar (Karanveer Mehra) and Leela (Sandhya Mridul) who witness a crime taking place every day yet do nothing to stop it. The core essence of the play questions if we as human beings genuinely oppose injustice that happens in front of us or, do we just admit to it being wrong under social pressures.

Speaking about his experience of being a part of ‘Lights Out’, actor Karan Veer Mehra says, “This is my first experience acting in an English play and the experience has been unforgettable. While mastering the art of using colloquial language seemed challenging to grasp as every word had to be pronounced and enunciated in a certain way, it also helped me upskill myself. We had to be alert, all the time as our lines were connected with someone else’s cue. Although it was tough to get that timing right, we finally nailed it by rehearsing with hard work and dedication. I’d never done anything like this before and I’m glad I got this opportunity to challenge myself.”

“My character is a family man who is unable to move beyond his responsibilities and follow his inner voice. He is scared to risk his family's well-being and lacks heroism like most of us do. There used to be a time when ordinary citizens turned into fearless patriots and freedom fighters but after we got our freedom, we became selfish and self-absorbed. Today, there is a rat race for success rather than any interest in what is happening in society as a whole. We are no longer working for societal good but just for ourselves. This character perfectly reflects that mindset,” concludes Karan Veer Mehra.