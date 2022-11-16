Karan Johar Recalls Father Yash Johar’s Reaction After he Signed Cheques With ‘Lots Of Love’

Karan Johar recently made an appearance on Twinkle Khanna’s talk show on Tweak India. During his interaction, the filmmaker-producer opened up on how he was clueless about his finances until he took over Dharma Productions post his father Yash Johar’s demise.

During the conversation with Twinkle, Karan revealed that he often used to sign the cheques with ‘lots of love’ and how that left his father Yash Johar angry. It was only after the death of Yash Johar that Karan took over the reins of the company and became the owner of Dharma Productions.

Recalling the incident, Karan said, “I had come from my first award show and I had signed quite a few autographs, rather enjoyed doing it. Those were non-selfie days. I came back to the office and he asked me to sign a few cheques. I had signed ‘lots of Love’ on the cheques. So my father barged in and said, ‘They don’t want your love, they want your money.'” He further revealed that he was so used to signing autographs, that he signed a few cheques with lots of love too.

Karan also shared how after Yash Johar’s demise, he had to sit at his office and that’s when he met his Chartered Accountant for the first time. During the chat, Twinkle ended up stating that Karan is still bad with finances, to which Karan responded that he got ‘lectured’ by Twinkle’s husband, Akshay Kumar recently. KJo said, “Ask your husband and he will tell you. I got a lecture from him three days ago.”

Previously too, Karan had shared that the finance side of the business is handled by his childhood friend and business partner, Apoorva Mehta. On the work front, Karan is awaiting the release of his next directorial ‘Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the cast. The film is slated to release in April next year.