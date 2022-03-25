Karan Johar Acquires Rights Of Mohanlal's Son Pranav’s Film ‘Hridayam’

Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Entertainment and Fox Star Studios have bagged the rights of Malayalam movie 'Hridayam', the filmmaker announced on Friday.

Featuring South actor Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal, the coming-of-age romantic-drama released in theatres worldwide on January 21 this year and attained critical and commercial success.

Taking to Twitter, the 49-year-old filmmaker expressed his excitement over buying the rights of the movie for three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu – all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema. pic.twitter.com/NPjIqwhz8l — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 25, 2022

'Hridayam' followed the story of a man (Pranav) in his early 30s, reflecting on his misspent youth and the rocky road that brought him to adulthood.

The film was written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, best known for 2012 blockbuster 'Thattathin Marayathu'. It was produced by Visakh Subramaniam through Merryland Cinemas.

Co-produced by Noble Babu Thomas through Big Bang Entertainments, 'Hridayam' also featured Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran.

[With Inputs From PTI]