Karan Johar Accused of Plagiarising The Story For His Upcoming Movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Karan Johar's upcoming production 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has been generating a lot of buzz. Even more so after the trailer was released on May 22. However, the film appears to have sparked yet another controversy after a writer named Vishal A Singh claimed that Karan Johar's Dharma Productions plagiarised his Bunny Rani script for ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. Vishal took to Twitter to share screenshots, claiming that he had mailed script excerpts to the production house. However, the film was created without his consent.

The 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' trailer had barely been released when the film became embroiled in controversy. Yesterday Johar was accused of plagiarising the song ‘Nach Punjaban’ by Pakistani Singer Abrar Ul Haq. Now, according to a report by India Today, the story has also been plagiarized.

Vishal A Singh, a writer, claimed that he emailed Dharma Productions excerpts from his script Bunny Rani. While he did receive a response from the production company, Singh claimed that Dharma turned his script into a film, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.

Vishal tweeted, "Had registered a story.. #BunnyRani with @swaindiaorg in January 2020. I had officially mailed @DharmaMovies in February 2020 for an opportunity to co-produce with them. I even got a reply from them. And they have taken my story.. and made #JugJuggJeeyo. Not fair @karanjohar (sic).”

He also included screenshots of his email to Dharma Productions, in which he wrote that he would file a formal complaint against the director and his production company. "screenshot of my mail to @DharmaMovies dated 17.02.2020. An official complaint will follow (sic)” his next tweet read.

Singh also said that there have been numerous instances in the Hindi film industry where scripts have been used without the author's knowledge. In his tweet, he wrote that he has decided to raise his voice and put an end to this "malpractice." "Am aware that what happened to me is happening in the #HindiCinema industry all the time. That doesn't mean. I should shut up? I have chosen to raise the flag coz I want this malpractice to stop. This can't go on forever. BunnyRani #JugJuggJeeyo (sic)," Singh wrote.

In his final tweet, Singh asked Johar to begin the "truth and reconciliation process." "If what am saying is wrong.. @DharmaMovies should act strongly against me? And if am right.. #Dharma and @karanjohar should start the #TruthAndReconciliation process. If #HindiCinema has to prosper.. serious issues can never operate in the grey zone? What do you think (sic)," he wrote.

Johar and his Dharma team have yet to comment on the situation.

Raj Mehta has directed ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, which is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli star in the film.