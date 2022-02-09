Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Kapil Sharma Says He Has Sorted Issues With Akshay Kumar

Kapil Sharma took to Twitter on Tuesday to let his fans know that he called up Akshay Kumar and sorted out the issues.

Akshay Kumar with Kapil Sharma Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 3:58 pm

Comedian and television star Kapil Sharma has replied to reports of an altercation with actor Akshay Kumar. On Tuesday, he rushed to Twitter to inform his supporters that he had phoned Akshay and resolved the difficulties.

Have a look at Kapil Sharma's Tweet: 

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Kumar was irritated that a videotape of his recent appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' which he had requested be erased, was still being posted online by Sony Entertainment Television. The comedian had questioned Kumar about an interview he had with a "famous personality" in the video. He was allegedly referring to an interview Kumar conducted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few years ago.

Kumar asked Sharma to name the individual publicly, while the comic attempted to divert the subject. According to an unnamed source, following the shoot, the actor requested that the channel not run this segment since it made fun of the Prime Minister's office.

“Akshay took all of Kapil’s jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is a right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after,” the source had said. 

It added, “It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again." It was added that Akshay won't appear on the show to promote his movie 'Bachchan Pandey.'
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kapil Sharma The Kapil Sharma Show Akshay Kumar Comedian TV Show Narendra Modi Bollywood
