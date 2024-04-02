Art & Entertainment

Kapil Sharma Birthday Special: 7 Most Hilarious Episodes Of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma turns 43 today, here are 7 evergreen episodes from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' that will ensure a good laugh!

Madhura Janorkar
Updated on:
Kapil Sharma Photo: Instagram
Born in 1981, Kapil Sharma has been making households laugh with his hilarious on-stage persona and dialogue delivery. He has marked his presence as a singer and actor as well.

His journey started off in 2007 when he won the season 3 of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. He has also participated in singing reality shows. In 2013, he began the 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' and never turned back. It was produced under Kapil Sharma's own banner K9 Productions.

Sharma went on to host award shows and establishing his prominent name in the industry. He made his acting debut in 'Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon' released in 2015. Then, he came up with 'Firangi', which died without a trace. People had thought that probably he will stick to shows and not get back to films, but in the last couple of years, he has been back with a few films. His acting venture further continued with 'Its My Life', 'Zwigato', and 'Crew'.

2023 saw the release of his first singing venture, 'Alone', alongside Guru Randhawa.

Till date one of his most loved shows remains 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which aired from 2016-2023 and saw numerous stars and hilarious moments. On the occasion of his birthday, let's glance back at 7 such episodes that had everyone rolling on the floor with laughter:

1. Episode 83 - Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut
Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut Photo: YouTube
If not their jokes, this episode surely had another element that would have you laughing, and it was the reactions of Kangana Ranaut. Aired in 2017, the episode remains a dose of comedy till date with the never ending banter between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. The to-and-fro replies of Grover and Sharma made Kangana and Shahid Kapoor go crazy with laughter and the former laughed so much so that her eyes started watering.

Click Here to watch the episode.

2. Episode 22 - The Wadali Brothers

Wadali Brothers
Wadali Brothers Photo: YouTube
If you are looking for a comedy flick with wholesomeness, then this episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is just right for you. Aired in 2016, the episode starred Wadali Brothers, Puranchand Wadali and late Piyarelal Wadali, as guests. The sufi singers added extra charm with their heartwarming songs. The episode witnesses them sharing some of their childhood memories.

Click Here to watch the episode.

3. Episode 53 - 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Bachchan
Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Bachchan Photo: YouTube
The episode saw Ranbir Kapoor accompanying Kapil Sharma and his co-actors from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on the comedy path. Kapoor was there with Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who starred alongside him in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. The top-notch flirting from Ranbir Kapoor to Kapil Sharma renaming Quentin Tarantino and Natalie Portman as Sonu and Monu, everything in the episode will make sure you get your laughter pill of the day.

Click Here to watch the episode.

4. Episode 33 - Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta

Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta
Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta Photo: YouTube
As if he wasn't lawyer and culprit enough in 'Rustom', Akshay Kumar was put in the stand once again in the courtroom of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Kumar was accompanied on the show by Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta. The show spiralled into a tornado of laughter as Sharma and his co-actors pinned hysterical accusations on the actor. It even saw some of the best reactions of Akshay Kumar from breaking the witness stand to giving Sunil Grover a waxing!

Click Here to watch the episode.

5. Episode 76 - Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev
Baba Ramdev Photo: YouTube
It is said that yoga is good for your health, but have you ever seen it paired with laughter? In this episode, Baba Ramdev appeared as a guest on the show and made Kapil Sharma try out some exercises on the stage. Watching Sharma struggle to even pull off one of them takes you on a laughter ride. However, what proceeded was Baba Ramdev taking over and teasing a hilarious topic, exceeding all the expectations from the episode.

Click Here to watch the episode.

6. 'The Kapil Sharma Show' - Chinki Minki Snippets

Chinki-Minki
Chinki-Minki Photo: YouTube
The famous influencer twins, Surabhi and Samriddhi, known as Chinki-Minki, have made a couple appearances on the show and given everyone a tummy-ache from laughter. One instance saw the twins complaining about Chandu of troubling them and the other saw them walking to Kapil Sharma, dressed as a police officer, to write a complaint of their missing phone. Another appearance saw them in a banter over paying food bill. All of their appearances saw them talking about themselves individually while dismissing the other leading to a laughter-filled chaos.

7. Episode 69 - Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber Photo: YouTube
Kapil Sharma ensured you Christmas will be filled with laughter with this Christmas special episode featuring Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber. As per the format of the show that has Kapil Sharma and his co-actors involving the guests in their comedy, this episode had it the same but with a twist. Kapil Sharma tried to do it but in his out-of-the-box English! It is a must-watch episode that manages to push you off your chair with laughter and English.

Click Here to watch the episode.

Here's wishing Kapil Sharma a very happy birthday!

