Kapil Sharma Birthday Special: 7 Most Hilarious Episodes Of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Sharma went on to host award shows and establishing his prominent name in the industry. He made his acting debut in 'Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon' released in 2015. Then, he came up with 'Firangi', which died without a trace. People had thought that probably he will stick to shows and not get back to films, but in the last couple of years, he has been back with a few films. His acting venture further continued with 'Its My Life', 'Zwigato', and 'Crew'.