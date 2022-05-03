Kangana Ranaut Says She Was Banned From The Film Industry After Supporting Me Too Movement

Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut recently said that she too was banned from the film industry when she supported the Me Too movement. Ranaut had supported actress Payal Ghosh when she accused director Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment in 2020. However, Ranaut has also called the movement a failure and claimed that the women she supported disappeared.

The actress is currently hosting ‘Lock Upp’. She made these comments on an episode where fashion designer and contestant Saisha Shinde told about a leading designer calling her into a room and doing the same with other 7-8 people. After listening to Shinde, Ranaut said, "I think the sexual exploitation of young people is so common, especially in the film industry, in the fashion industry. No matter how much we defend the industry, it's the truth...While it gives so many opportunities, it also shatters many dreams and leaves people permanently scarred. Yeh kaala sach hai.”

She went on to explain that sexual exploitation happens everywhere, but she is of the opinion that the people in the entertainment industry have a license as they point out the clothes and even gossip about the victims. She said, "Even when MeToo happened here, what happened to that? Nothing. Wo ladkiyan jo bahar aayi thi, gayab hain, sabki sab gayab hain from the face of this planet. Aur jinko maine support kiya tha, I was banned from the industry, and ladkiyan gayab hain (all the girls who came out and I supported them have vanished).”

Shinde revealed during the conversation that when she was new in the film industry, a leading designer had exploited her. She mentioned that the designer called her to his room and talked about how he didn’t have anyone to care for him and was living out of a suitcase. She recalled, "After hearing this, I hugged him, and of course we had sex. I was in touch with him, we met often. Later I found out from my friends that they also were told the same story about the suitcase.”

Shinde then said that the designer had a boyfriend in literally every metropolitan city. While Shinde maintained silence over the situation, the designer himself spread the news after which she was banned from attending a fashion week.