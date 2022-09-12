Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'

Kangana Ranaut leaves no stone unturned to give his opinion on Karan Johar and his projects. Now, she has stepped up an attack on the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’, which is backed by KJo. The actress questioned the box office numbers of the film and said that she wants to interview the film’s producer Karan about why the makers are not declaring net box office collection instead of gross earnings.

“I want to interview Karan Johar and understand why he is declaring a gross collection of Brahmastra and not a net collection? What is desperation? Also after making ₹60 cr (that’s the net collection they have declared, I don’t believe in this number but net amount India is 60 cr for two days according to them). Even if we believe them, how come Rs 650 crore film emerged a hit already," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

She went on to call KJo ‘movie mafia’ and asked him to explain the maths behind ‘Brahmastra’ box office numbers. “Karan Johar Ji please enlighten us, because I am afraid there are different laws of nature for movie mafia and different ones for mere mortals like us. Hence different mathematics for the privileged people like you and different mathematics for the underprivileged like us…please enlighten us on this," she added.

Meanwhile, in another Instagram story, Kangana shared a tweet that cited Brahmastra a ‘hit’ and alleged how her films ‘Manikarnika’ and ‘Thalaivii’ were downplayed at the time of their release.

“This Box Office India handle has been harassing me and many like me because he is on payroll of the mafia…Today he declared Brahmastra a big hit in one day, where according to him it has only earned Rs 65 cr so far. He did a major smear campaign against Manikarnika (cost Rs 75 crore…theatrical revenue Rs 150 crore). He declared it a flop. ‘Thalaivii’ ( Rs 100 crore prerelease recovery) pandemic release…he declared it a disaster," she wrote.

‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’ hit the screens on September 9. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles, the film has so far collected Rs 160 crore worldwide at the box office.