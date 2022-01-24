Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Doesn't Want Bollywood To Corrupt Cinema Down South

Actress Kangana Ranaut praised the south film industry appreciating their culture and professionalism while also giving reasons to back her argument.

Kangana Ranaut Doesn't Want Bollywood To Corrupt Cinema Down South
Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the movie 'Thalaivii'. - Instagram\KanganaRanaut

Trending

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 12:11 pm

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut explained on social media on why the content and superstars of South film industry 'are such a rage'. The actress gave enough reasons to support her argument in the Instagram story.

Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and shared a collage of the most anticipated sequels, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ featuring superstars Allu Arjun and Yash respectively. 

Related stories

When Raftaar Channelled His Love For Animation To Create Music

Top Bollywood Celebs With Expensive Auto Mobiles

5 Bollywood Films That Romanticise Stockholm Syndrome

Sharing the post, the actress listed down the reasons why southern content and actors are loved by the audience. She wrote, “Some of the reasons why South content and super stars are such a rage .. 1) They are deeply rooted in Indian culture 3) They love their families and relationships are conventional not westernized 4) their professionalism and passion is unparalleled. She further said, “They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them”.

Ranaut also shared a news article to support her argument. For the background music Ranaut added actress Samamtha Prabhu’s dance title, ‘Oo Antava’ from the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was released last month and was loved by the audience. The film, set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling, features actors Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is the next instalment in Prashanth Neel's KGF series. Actor Yash will reprise his role as the protagonist in the second part, which also features Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

As for Ranaut, on the work front the actress was last seen in the biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, ‘Thalaivii’. Directed by A L Vijay, the film also starred actors Aravind Swamy and Nassar.

She will be seen next in her upcoming movie ‘Tejas’. Apart from this, she will also be seen in ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’, ‘Emergency’, and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Tolly­wood Sandalwood Yash Allu Arjun Kangana Ranaut
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Pratik Gandhi Says Casteism Is Deep Rooted In Our Society

Pratik Gandhi Says Casteism Is Deep Rooted In Our Society

National Girl Child Day: 5 Empowering Films On Young Girls

Bollywood Art Project 2022 Calendar Brings Bollywood Icons to Your Room

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

When Raftaar Channeled His Love For Animation To Create Music

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary

The South African team gathered in the middle of the field to celebrate while Man of the Match and Man of the Series Quinton De Kock is shown on the big screen after beating India 3-0 in an ODI Series that concluded at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

SA vs IND: India End Tour With Defeat As South Africa Sweep ODI Series

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 7: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Enter Quarters

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1