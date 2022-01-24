Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut explained on social media on why the content and superstars of South film industry 'are such a rage'. The actress gave enough reasons to support her argument in the Instagram story.

Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and shared a collage of the most anticipated sequels, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ featuring superstars Allu Arjun and Yash respectively.

Sharing the post, the actress listed down the reasons why southern content and actors are loved by the audience. She wrote, “Some of the reasons why South content and super stars are such a rage .. 1) They are deeply rooted in Indian culture 3) They love their families and relationships are conventional not westernized 4) their professionalism and passion is unparalleled. She further said, “They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them”.

Ranaut also shared a news article to support her argument. For the background music Ranaut added actress Samamtha Prabhu’s dance title, ‘Oo Antava’ from the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was released last month and was loved by the audience. The film, set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling, features actors Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is the next instalment in Prashanth Neel's KGF series. Actor Yash will reprise his role as the protagonist in the second part, which also features Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

As for Ranaut, on the work front the actress was last seen in the biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, ‘Thalaivii’. Directed by A L Vijay, the film also starred actors Aravind Swamy and Nassar.

She will be seen next in her upcoming movie ‘Tejas’. Apart from this, she will also be seen in ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’, ‘Emergency’, and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’.