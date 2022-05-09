Kang Soo-Yeon Dies At 55

Veteran Korean actress Kang Soo-Yeon died at the age of 55. The Hollywood Reporter said that Kang breathed her last on May 7 after she suffered from a cerebral haemorrhage. She was admitted to a hospital in Southern Seoul for cardiac arrest two days prior to suffering the haemorrhage.

Kang was born in Seoul in 1966 and began her career as a child actor in the 1970s. She was 21 when she won the best actress at the 1987 Venice Film Festival for her portrayal in ‘The Surrogate Womb’ directed by Kwon-taek. After two years in 1989, Kang won the best actress for ‘Come, Come Upward’ at Moscow International Film Festival.

A filmmaker from south Korea, Wonsuk Chin also expressed his condolences to the actress.

Devastating news on this fine spring day. Legendary actress Kang Soo-yeon passed away after her cardiac arrest a few days ago. Known for her films like The Surrogate Woman (Venice winner) and Youth Sketch of Mimi and Cheolsu, she was also a kind person. I’m gonna miss her a lot. pic.twitter.com/KaOzC8pTdR — Wonsuk Chin (진원석) (@wonsuk) May 7, 2022

According to reports, Kang had shot some scenes for Netflix’s sci-fi movie ‘Jung E’ which will stream later in the year. Kang’s funeral is scheduled for May 11, with a committee led by Busan International Film Festival committee co-founder and current chairman of the Gangneung International Film Festival, Kim Dong-Ho.