Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Kamal Haasan Exits 'Bigg Boss Utlimate' As Dates Clash With 'Vikram'

Actor Kamal Haasan issued a statement on Twitter to announce his exit from 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' due to scheduling conflict with his upcoming film 'Vikram'.

Actor Kamal Haasan Google

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 5:03 pm

Actor Kamal Haasan announced his exit from reality show ‘Bigg Boss Ultimate’ on Sunday due to time conflict with the production of his upcoming film ‘Vikram’. The official announcement of Haasan's departure from the digital version of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ comes a day after media speculation on the same.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the 67-year-old actor revealed the news. Haasan went on to say in a statement, “We had so far meticulously planned to ensure that the production schedule of 'Vikram' does not affect my commitments to ‘Bigg Boss’, a show that is very close to my heart. So much so, I did not let any personal discomfort I might have had after I was personally down with Covid.”

The actor further revealed that the rescheduling of dates for ‘Vikram’ due to Covid lockdown resulted in the overlapping of time between the two projects.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actor said, " I had a free and fair discussion with the management of Vijay TV and as always, the management has been most supportive and cooperative. I am overwhelmed and touched by their understanding on the constraints resulting out of this pandemic and consequent restrictions forcing me to exit from the remaining episodes of ‘Bigg Boss Ultimate’. Till I meet you again in Season 6 of ‘Bigg Boss’, my best wishes to you all."

Haasan has said to his fans that he will soon be back on the ‘Bigg Bos’ show in the sixth season

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kamal Haasan Bigg Boss Ultimate Bigg Boss Tamil Vikram Show Exit Tamil Cinema TV Reality Shows Twitter Tollywood Upcoming Project Entertainment India
