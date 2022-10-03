Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kajol And Revathy's 'Salaam Venky' To Hit Theatres On December 9

Powerhouse performers Revathy and Kajol are all set to light up the screens on December 9 with their upcoming film 'Salaam Venky'.

Salaam Venky
Salaam Venky Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 11:54 am

Powerhouse performers Revathy and Kajol are all set to light up the screens on December 9 with their upcoming film 'Salaam Venky'.

The film is directed by Revathy, who has previously worked behind the camera for the National Award-winning 'Mitr, My Friend' and 2004 drama 'Phir Milenge'.

'Salaam Venky', which was earlier titled 'The Last Hurrah', will showcase a tale of a praiseworthy mother, who battled the most difficult circumstances.

'Salaam Venky' is inspired by an incredible true story of a mother's strength when faced with life's challenges.

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, 'Salaam Venky' is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on December 9.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kajol Revathy Salaam Venky New Movie Upcoming Release Bollywood Actress Kajol Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Beat South Africa Despite David Miller Ton, Clinch Series - Highlights

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Beat South Africa Despite David Miller Ton, Clinch Series - Highlights

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors