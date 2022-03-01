'Kacha Badam' Singer Bhuban Badyakar Rushed To Hospital After Car Accident

On Monday, February 28, Bhuban Badyakar, the West Bengal peanut vendor who sang the famous Bengali song 'Kacha Badam,' was involved in a vehicle accident. The event occurred when he was learning to drive his just bought second-hand car. The viral singer was sent to a super specialised hospital after suffering a chest injury.

According to a report by Indian Express, Badyakar stated that he had injuries to his face but that he is now Fine. He has withdrawn from his professional obligations while he recovers.

According to an India Today report, Badyakar lives in the Kuraljuri village in West Bengal's Birbhum district's Lakshminarayanpur Panchayat. His wife, two sons, and a daughter make up his family. Before becoming famous, he used to earn roughly Rs 250 each day.

Badyakar spoke about his unexpected breakthrough in an interview with AajTak, saying he had no clue his song would become that famous. “I just want people to know about my song and I want the government to help me with some funds to make some permanent living arrangements for my family. I also want to give them good food to eat and good clothes to wear.”

Badyakar's song 'Kacha Badam' has become a very popular song, with everyone captivated by the catchy sound and lyrics and creating Instagram Reels. He was most recently featured in an Instagram Reel released by actor Neel Bhattacharya dancing to his own tune. Bhuban Badyakar is seen dancing to the song with a group of people executing the iconic hook movements in a video posted on Instagram.

Badyakar, a native of West Bengal's Birbhum district's Kuraljuri village, became an overnight phenomenon after a YouTube channel named 'Ektara' caught a video of him performing the song 'Kacha Badam (raw peanuts)'. The video has received over 21 million views in less than two months.