Released in 2012, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ revolved around Tiger (Salman Khan), an Indian intelligence agent, who has been assigned to keep an eye on Zoya (Katrina Kaif), a Pakistani scientist. However, Tiger and Zoya find themselves attracted to each other and they decide to elope. This decision gets the agencies of both India and Pakistan chasing them. The movie was produced by Aditya Chopra, and it was the first installment in the YRF Spy Universe.