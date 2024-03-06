Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked in quite a handful of films together, such as ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’, ‘Partner’, and ‘Hello’ to name a few. Beyond this professional relationship, the couple was also reportedly dating for a long time. They started as close friends, and they reportedly dated each other for seven years. However, they called their relationship quits after a time.
The couple was seen in ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ after their breakup. While their on-screen chemistry in the film was talked about along with their performances, things were not this rosy. Director Kabir Khan revealed that they were not comfortable on the set. Speaking on Mukesh Chhabra’s upcoming podcast with Mashable India, Kabir Khan talked about casting Salman and Katrina in ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ post their breakup.
Kabir said, “Katrina had already been signed. She was Zoya. And then we went to Salman. This was the stage when they had broken up. It wasn't like comfortable.”
Released in 2012, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ revolved around Tiger (Salman Khan), an Indian intelligence agent, who has been assigned to keep an eye on Zoya (Katrina Kaif), a Pakistani scientist. However, Tiger and Zoya find themselves attracted to each other and they decide to elope. This decision gets the agencies of both India and Pakistan chasing them. The movie was produced by Aditya Chopra, and it was the first installment in the YRF Spy Universe.
The movie bagged all the major awards at the 2012 People's Choice Awards India, namely Favourite Movie, Favourite Movie Actor, Favourite Movie Actress, Favourite Action Movie Actor, and Favourite Song of the Year.