Kim Soo-hyun Bids Farewell To His 'Queen Of Tears' Character With Unseen Behind-The-Scenes Pics, Fans React

The recently concluded drama ‘Queen of Tears’ follows the ups and downs of the relationship between a chaebol heiress, Hong Hae-in and the son of a supermarket owner, Baek Hyun-woo. The story revolves around their three-year marriage and the challenges they face and overcome. The drama premiered on March 9 and gained popularity over time due to its talented cast, engaging storyline, and strong cast performances. Its final episode, on April 28, had an impressive average viewership rating of 24.9%, making it the highest-rated K-Drama in tvN’s history.