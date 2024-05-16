Kim Soo-hyun Bids Farewell To His 'Queen Of Tears' Character With Unseen Behind-The-Scenes Pics, Fans React

It appears that even Kim Soo-hyun, like many fans, finds it hard to let go of his recently concluded drama ‘Queen of Tears.’ The actor has posted fresh behind-the-scenes photos from the filming location of the drama.
Kim Soo-hyun delighted fans on Wednesday by offering a sneak peek behind the scenes of the tvN drama. He shared two photos on his social media platform without any captions, leaving fans intrigued and eager for more insights.
The images showcase the actor, in his persona of Baek Hyun-woo in the series, striking a pose in front of Yongduri Supermarket. As the son of Yongduri’s head and a charismatic supermarket prince in the show, his character captivated viewers with his radiant presence. In the first photo, he waves at the camera, while in the second, he flashes a victory sign.
Take a look here:
Fans took to the comments section to express their nostalgia. One commented, “Already missing Hyunwoo.” Another remarked, “Baek Hyunwoo is incomparable, just like Kim Soo Hyun.” Another fan said, “We want Hyunwoo back.” One more said, “I love that smile.” Many others called him “handsome.”
It appears that the actor is indeed bidding farewell to his character in the drama, following the lead of his co-star Kim Ji-won. Just a week ago, she bid adieu to her character Hong Hae-in by sharing some previously unseen behind-the-scenes photos.
The recently concluded drama ‘Queen of Tears’ follows the ups and downs of the relationship between a chaebol heiress, Hong Hae-in and the son of a supermarket owner, Baek Hyun-woo. The story revolves around their three-year marriage and the challenges they face and overcome. The drama premiered on March 9 and gained popularity over time due to its talented cast, engaging storyline, and strong cast performances. Its final episode, on April 28, had an impressive average viewership rating of 24.9%, making it the highest-rated K-Drama in tvN’s history.