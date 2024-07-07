Justin Bieber Holds Anant-Radhika Close As He Shares Inside Pics And Videos From Sangeet Night

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted recently and on July 5, there was a grand sangeet night for the to-be bride and groom. Canadian singer Justin Bieber was the highlight of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded sangeet night. The 'Baby' singer took to his Instagram handle to share pictures and videos from his recent visit to India.
Justin set the floor on fire with his electrifying performances on his chartbusters 'Baby', 'Love Yourself,' 'Peaches,' and 'Sorry' among others. The guests present there went gaga to witness the performance of the 30-year-old singer. Some even danced with him on stage. In one of the clips, shared by the singer, we see Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, shaking a leg with Justin.
Justin shared a few pics with the Ambanis. In one pic, he was seen holding Anant and Radhika close as they posed for the camera. He was in a white vest, black pants and a matching cap. The second pic featured Justin sitting on a sofa with Akash Ambani while Radhika, Anant Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal are seen standing in front of them. They were seen laughing heartily. The third pic was a group photo with Anant and Radhika's friends and relatives and the other pics featured candid moments of Justin and Anant.
Have a look at the pics here.
Here are some more from the event.
As per reports, Justin Bieber received $10 million for his performance at the sangeet. The singer is all set to welcome his first child with Hailey Bieber.
Talking about the sangeet night, it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani among others.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to exchange wedding vows on July 12 followed by a grand reception on July 14.