Julia Roberts Was Subjected To 'Awful' Bullying On ‘Steel Magnolias’ Set

The 77-year-old actress was part of an all-star cast for the 1989 drama film alongside Shirley MacLaine and Dolly Parton but alleged that then-newcomer Roberts, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role as the tragic Shelby, was always being "picked on" by director Herbert Ross and she and her colleagues had to "come to her aid" and "rally around her" during production.

She told Vulture: "(Herb) was pretty much giving me the freedom to do whatever. I mean, Herb was very, very, very hard on Julia. If you ever talk to Julia, she’ll tell you. We would all rally around Julia, because she was the baby. She was sort of the newcomer. And she was wonderful, and he just picked on her. It was awful.