Juhi Chawla is one of those few Bollywood celebrities who often keeps her personal life away from the cameras. The actor is often seen out and about with her husband, Jay Mehta, but she rarely talks about him and their marriage. Speaking at a recent public appearance, Chawla opened up about her wedding and revealed that her mother-in-law had cancelled the grand wedding celebration and had recalled invitations for a sweet reason.
The actor was recently seen at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry. At the organization, Juhi Chawla opened up about her wedding in 1995. She recalled how her mother-in-law pulled the plug on a grand wedding and also recalled almost 2000 invitations because Chawla was overwhelmed. Back then, she had lost her mother and was at the peak of her career. She thought that getting married would impact her career negatively.
Chawla said, “I was shooting for some of the really big films of my career, and I was supposed to get married. My mother had just passed a year ago. When the marriage date was coming close, I thought thinking my mother was gone, whom I loved the most, and now my career will also go away. I didn’t know how to be happy about it. So, I broke down one day and I told my mother-in-law and she said, ‘It’s okay.’”
In the same conversation, she mentioned how her mother-in-law convinced the family to not have a grand wedding because of Chawla. She, later, got married in the presence of her close friends and family. The actor continued, “She convinced the family to not have the big wedding and I got married at home with just the family and closest friends in attendance. So, with just 80-90 people present. Imagine your mother-in-law cancelling the invites that had already been sent out.”
Chawla and Mehta married in 1995. They met each other through director Rakesh Roshan. They have two children together.