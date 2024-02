Actress Juhi Chawla, who has been married to industrialist Jay Mehta for 29 years now, shared a sweet anecdote about her love story, revealing how they used to exchange letters and cards with each other before tying the knot.

The actress, who appeared on the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's' special episode 'Jashn Juhi Ka’, an ode to Juhi's captivating career in Indian cinema, took a walk down memory lane as talked about her love story with Jay.