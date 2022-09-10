Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jude Law Talks Of Joining 'Star Wars' Universe In 'Skeleton Crew'

In 2023, actor Jude Law is set to lead the cast of the Disney+ 'Star Wars' series 'Skeleton Crew', about a group of children finding their way home after being lost in space.

Jude Law
Jude Law Rotten Tomatoes

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 12:28 pm

In 2023, actor Jude Law is set to lead the cast of the Disney+ 'Star Wars' series 'Skeleton Crew', about a group of children finding their way home after being lost in space.

Speaking to Variety senior culture editor Marc Malkin while promoting 'Peter Pan & Wendy', Law revealed his excitement to enter the iconic world of the film, reports 'Variety'.

"It was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and that world. The way it penetrated and exploded my imagination," Law told Variety.

"There are one or two more times every day where I'm walking on set and it hits me like a child. I get awestruck by certain characters that are around me, that I can't say."

Law, who was interviewed with 'Peter Pan & Wendy' director David Lowery on the carpet of the D23 Expo, plays iconic villain Captain Hook in the upcoming Disney+ film.

Speaking about the film, Law revealed his process of wearing the character's signature pirate hook hand on set.

"We worked really hard on the hook, there were many different versions of the hook, until the ironmonger got it just right,a Law said.

"And I was very lucky that I was embraced and included in the process of working out those little details. I mean those tiny details are what's gonna add color and depth and a new slant to this whole piece."

Related stories

Jude Law To Star In 'Star Wars' Series With Jon Watts On Board As Creator

Jude Law Plays Devout Warrior In Captain Marvel

Law also revealed that during filming of the movie, he avoided letting the child actors who play Peter Pan and the Neverland children see him out of costume, in order to preserve the gravitas that the character commands within the film.

"Putting the entire shebang on was pretty exciting... I don't think during the filming, I ever let the kids see me not as Hook," Law said.

"It felt like there was a reverence that he demanded that I thought might get burst if they knew me as Jude in his jeans at the beginning of the day. So I would sort of sneak in and get fully dressed before I came on."

'Peter Pan & Wendy' and 'Skeleton Crew' will release on Disney+ next year.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jude Law Skeleton Crew Star Wars Star Wars Universe Disney+Hotstar D23 Expo Upcoming OTT Series Los Angeles
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cyrus Mistry Death: Mercedes Interim Report Says Car Brakes Were Applied 5 Seconds Before Crash

Cyrus Mistry Death: Mercedes Interim Report Says Car Brakes Were Applied 5 Seconds Before Crash

‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Visually Epic Actioner Is Marred By A Forced Love Story

‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Visually Epic Actioner Is Marred By A Forced Love Story