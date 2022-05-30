Johnny Depp Gives Surprise Performance At Jeff Beck Concert

American actor, producer and musician Johnny Depp made a surprise visit to Sheffield, United Kingdom, for a special performance with English guitarist Jeff Beck, who is now on tour in Europe.

Beck and the ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ star shook out to their 2020 duet Isolation, which is a reworking of the singer John Lennon's song from 1970. According to Deadline, the duo also covered singer Marvin Gay's ‘What's Going On’ and musician Jimi Hendrix's ‘Little Wing’.

Depp travelled directly from Virginia, US, to join Jeff Beck on his tour. His court appearance comes only days after his legal team submitted their closing arguments in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

JOHNNY SINGING ISOLATION OMG pic.twitter.com/ASbZ2yqee9 — carpe (@salveogvm) May 29, 2022

Depp's fans erupted with joy on social media and described the Hollywood actor's performance as “amazing” and “awesome set”. One user wrote, “Johnny is an absolute mad man…leaves court Friday..playing a gig in Sheffield UK Sunday.. with Jeff Beck..mind was blown.” “He finally gets to breathe and do what he loves! Good for him,” added another.

However, not all were impressed by Mr Depp's surprise performance. They called out the actor for his actions following the defamation case and said, “So Johnny Depp is on tour with Jeff Beck. That's the domestic abuse victim waiting for his defamation case verdict. The one who's been cancelled." Another user sarcastically wrote, “Poor tortured, traumatised victim of domestic abuse Johnny Depp drowning his sorrows in playing gigs,” adding, “I'm in London I'm very tempted to turn up to the RAH with an #IStandWithAmberHeard sign tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Depp's six-week-long court battle is now in the hands of the jury, who will decide whether Heard defamed him in an opinion article she penned for The Washington Post in 2018. Depp is seeking $50 million in damages, saying that the domestic violence claims have harmed his career and image irreparably.

Heard, on the other hand, has filed a counter-suit against Depp, accusing him of organising a "smear campaign" against her and labelling his case as a continuation of "abuse and harassment."

According to Deadline, the televised case has been running since April 11 and a ruling is due as soon as Tuesday.